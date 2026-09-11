Promising Florida State Defender Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Florida State Seminoles were shorthanded in their 27-24 defeat to the SMU Mustangs on Monday night.

Florida State was missing a variety of players who are listed on the two-deep, including senior linebacker Blake Nichelson, senior safety K.J. Kirkland, sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir, sophomore wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and freshman wide receiver Devin Carter.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell On FSU Football's Frustrating Loss To SMU: 'You're Sick To See It'

During the game, senior linebacker Caleb LaVallee went down in the second half, and didn't return. His status is uncertain moving forward.

The Seminoles are taking another hit at linebacker as arguably their most promising prospect is reportedly set to miss the remainder of the year.

FSU LB Izayia Williams Reportedly Out For Rest Of 2026 Season

FSU Athletics

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, freshman defender Izayia Williams has suffered a knee injury that will sideline him for the rest of the 2026 season.

Though Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell have yet to comment on the injury, Williams shared a video on Instagram earlier this week where he had a brace on his left leg.

Promising Florida State true freshman linebacker Izayia Williams is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, sources tell @CBSSports.



Unfortunate development. The Class of 2026 top 140 overall recruit was expected to be a factor for FSU this season. pic.twitter.com/LxoiZzlXv5 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 11, 2026

This is unfortunate news, as Williams was recently fully cleared to return from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his prep career. The new injury appears to be to the same knee, a simply brutal blow for the former blue-chip prospect.

At this time, it's unclear how Williams was hurt. He only played 6 snaps, all on special teams, on Labor Day. Williams saw 19 total snaps against New Mexico State.

Norvell isn't scheduled to speak to the media again until Monday. Florida State won't be required to release an availability report before its game against Alabama, as those only apply to conference games.

Williams was regarded as the No. 137 overall prospect, the No. 8 LB, and the No. 18 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class when he signed with the Seminoles back in December.

While he enrolled at Florida State the following month, Williams didn't participate in the majority of the offseason while rehabbing from his initial ACL injury. The Seminoles cleared him leading up to the preseason.

Williams was listed as Chris Jones' primary backup against New Mexico State and SMU. Depending on how long Nichelson and LaVallee are out, the Seminoles will be relying on those two, along with Jones, Omar Graham Jr., and Mikai Gbayor to handle the bulk of the linebacker duties.

Multiple Seminoles have already shared their support for Williams since the injury went public.

Florida State returns to action against Alabama on Saturday, September 19. The contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

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