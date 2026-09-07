FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs: Major Updates To Sunday ACC Availability Report

The Florida State Seminoles and SMU Mustangs have been releasing ACC availability reports leading up to the contest in Tallahassee.

While this will be the conference opener for both teams, the Seminoles defeated New Mexico State last weekend, and the Mustangs have yet to play a game in 2026.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs

The ACC mandates teams to provide updates on injuries up to 72 hours before kickoff, with the final report due 2 hours before the game.

Florida State and SMU made a few significant changes on Sunday evening.

Florida State, SMU Rule Out Players For ACC Opener

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses (3) celebrates during the game between the Mustangs and the Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the latest report, Florida State and SMU have ruled out more players for the Labor Day matchup.

The Seminoles won't have the services of senior linebacker Blake Nichelson, who is now listed as out. Nichelson didn't appear on the two prior reports. He came off the bench to total 3 tackles against New Mexico State.

It's unclear how he was injured at this time.

Florida State will rely on Chris Jones, Mikai Gbayor, Caleb LaVallee, and Omar Graham Jr. without Nichelson in the lineup.

The Seminoles also downgraded sophomore defensive lineman Darryll Desir from questionable to doubtful. Florida State has three other players who are considered doubtful; safety K.J. Kirkland, wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and tight end Gavin Markey.

Along with Nichelson, safety Karson Hobbs, cornerback Chauncey Kennon, safety Jordan Crutchfield, and wide receiver Devin Carter were previously ruled out.

SMU will now be without at least nine players after listing safety Ahmaad Moses and safety Jaden Milliner-Jones as unavailable for the game. Moses led the Mustangs in tackles and interceptions, but is working his way back from a serious offseason surgery.

That's certainly a big loss for SMU.

Milliner-Jones is a backup at cornerback, so the Mustangs will be lacking depth in the defensive backfield.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— WR Devin Carter

— DB Karson Hobbs

— LB Blake Nichelson

— DB Chuck Kennon

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

DOUBTFUL:

— DL Darryl Desir

— WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey

— DB KJ Kirkland

— TE Gavin Markey

PROBABLE:

—DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— RB Zay Parks

— RB Amari Thomas

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

SMU Mustangs:

OUT:

— S Ahmaad Moses

— S Jaden Milliner-Jones

— LB Caden Marshall

— CB Deuce Gilbert

— RB EJ Kelly

— RB Christian Rhodes

— RB Link Rhodes

— LB Kenneth Goodwin III

— OL Abel Hoopii

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Daylon Singleton

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