Promising FSU Football Freshman to Miss Spring Camp

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida State Seminoles are set to kick off spring camp next Monday, giving a chance for coaches and staff to continue to evaluate the roster and start to build out a depth chart ahead of fall camp. There will be a lot of new faces on the field in 2026 as the Seminoles brought in over 60 players combined through recruiting and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

So far, there have already been a few injuries on the defensive side of the ball, as promising true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks suffered a torn Achilles that will likely lead to a redshirt in 2026. Florida State is also expected to be without another true freshman this spring as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered during his junior year of high school.

Promising True Freshman Linebacker to Miss Spring Camp

Former four-star prospect Izayia Williams took a long road to Florida State. During his recruitment, he committed to Louisville, Syracuse, Florida State, Florida, and Ole Miss before ultimately choosing to land in Tallahassee.

Williams missed his entire senior season at Tavares after suffering a torn ACL in his junior year. Now, the injury appears likely to carry over into the spring for the 6'2'', 215-pound Tavares, Florida native. Williams met with the media on Wednesday and said his rehab is going well and that he is running full speed, but he does not expect to participate until the fall.

"'I'm doing good. I'm running full speed now, moving laterally... I'm not participating in the spring," Williams said. "I'm not participating until fall camp, I'm just going to be working out again."

Williams’ High School Impact Worth the Risk

The Florida State coaching staff took a gamble on Williams, who put together a standout junior season at Tavares High School. He contributed on both sides of the ball, recording 125 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned 57 yards for a touchdown.

Offensively, Williams rushed 23 times for 423 yards and six touchdowns while adding five receptions for 97 yards and four more scores.

The linebacker room has already grown thin with multiple starters moving on from the program. Losing your top linebacker recruit will sting; however, Florida State managed to land veterans Chris Jones and Mikai Gbayor through the transfer portal while also adding true freshmen Chris Thomas, Noah LaVallee, Karon Maycock, and Daylen Green last recruiting cycle.

