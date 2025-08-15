Florida State reclaims commitment from elite linebacker Izayia Williams
Florida State has come out on top of a big recruiting mattle in the middle stages of August. Now, the Seminoles will just need to hold on through the Early Signing Period.
Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams has had a more active recruitment than most. Since late 2023, Williams has committed to five different programs.
READ MORE: Talented true freshman pushing for starting role on Florida State's defense
Initially committed to Louisville, he flipped to Syracuse in April of 2024 and flipped to Florida State in August of 2024. However, Williams decommitted while the Seminoles were going through one of their worst campaigns in years.
Williams committed to Florida this past March but flipped to Ole Miss in May. He's changed his mind again leading up to the 2025 season.
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams Recommits To Florida State
On Friday morning, Williams announced on social media that he was flipping from Ole Miss to Florida State. The move came as somewhat of a surprise but it's a major addition to #Tribe26.
Williams had a notable junior season at Tavares High School, making plays on both sides of the ball. He totaled 125 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception that he returned 57 yards for a touchdown.
On offense, Williams rushed 23 times for 423 yards and six touchdowns while catching five passes for 97 yards and four more scores.
Williams elected not to use his official visit to Florida State this summer, meaning the Seminoles can bring him in for a regular-season game.
The 6-foot-1.5, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 62 overall prospect, the No. 3 LB, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
#Tribe26 Recruiting Information
With the addition of Williams, Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul rises from No, 15 to No. 14 in the country. Williams is the third-highest recruit to pledge to the Seminoles.
FSU now has three linebackers committed in the recruiting cycle; Williams, three-star Karon Maycock, and three-star Noah LaVallee.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok