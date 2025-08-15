Nole Gameday

Florida State reclaims commitment from elite linebacker Izayia Williams

The Seminoles are adding one of the top linebackers in the country to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Mar 9, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell accepts the Bear Bryant coach of the Year award during a media timeout of a basketball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has come out on top of a big recruiting mattle in the middle stages of August. Now, the Seminoles will just need to hold on through the Early Signing Period.

Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams has had a more active recruitment than most. Since late 2023, Williams has committed to five different programs.

Initially committed to Louisville, he flipped to Syracuse in April of 2024 and flipped to Florida State in August of 2024. However, Williams decommitted while the Seminoles were going through one of their worst campaigns in years.

Williams committed to Florida this past March but flipped to Ole Miss in May. He's changed his mind again leading up to the 2025 season.

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams Recommits To Florida State

John Papuchis
Florida State football and coaches players arrive for the fifth FSU spring football practice / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday morning, Williams announced on social media that he was flipping from Ole Miss to Florida State. The move came as somewhat of a surprise but it's a major addition to #Tribe26.

Williams had a notable junior season at Tavares High School, making plays on both sides of the ball. He totaled 125 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception that he returned 57 yards for a touchdown.

On offense, Williams rushed 23 times for 423 yards and six touchdowns while catching five passes for 97 yards and four more scores.

Williams elected not to use his official visit to Florida State this summer, meaning the Seminoles can bring him in for a regular-season game.

The 6-foot-1.5, 215-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 62 overall prospect, the No. 3 LB, and the No. 8 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

#Tribe26 Recruiting Information

Mike Norvell
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

With the addition of Williams, Florida State holds 22 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul rises from No, 15 to No. 14 in the country. Williams is the third-highest recruit to pledge to the Seminoles.

FSU now has three linebackers committed in the recruiting cycle; Williams, three-star Karon Maycock, and three-star Noah LaVallee.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

