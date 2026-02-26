Promising Florida State True Freshman Reportedly Suffers Devastating Injury

The Florida State Seminoles are still relatively early in the 2026 offseason. Spring football is a couple of weeks away as FSU finishes up its winter conditioning and Tour of Duty workouts.

With the roster going through another transition, the Seminoles will be counting on plenty of new faces to make an impact next fall. Florida State brought in over 60 combined players through the high school/JUCO levels and the NCAA Transfer Portal.

A major question mark at this stage is FSU's defensive end room. The Seminoles had multiple starters from the unit move on to other programs, opening the door for a competition over the next few months.

Unfortunately, one promising true freshman is expected to be out of the mix for the foreseeable future, and possibly for the entire season.

FSU True Freshman DE Suffers Torn Achiles

Injuries are a bitter part of the sport, and they can even occur away from the football field.

According to Warchant, true freshman defensive end Cam Brooks tore his Achilles during a recent workout. The injury puts Brooks' debut campaign at the college level in serious doubt.

GOD makes no mistakes. https://t.co/AjlxAlnojk — Camron Brooks (@CamronBrooks32) February 25, 2026

Depending on the severity of the tear, Brooks could redshirt next season. It's brutal for everyone involved as the former three-star prospect brings some pass-rushing juice to the table. There was hope Brooks could potentially work his way into a situational role.

Florida State did have a player going through a similar ailment a year ago, as former defensive end Jayson Jenkins dealt with an Achilles injury leading up to the spring. Jenkins worked diligently in his rehab to make it back in the lineup for the season opener.

Brooks' path remains to be determined.

During his senior season at Thomas County Central, Brooks totaled 26 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles to lead his team to an undefeated record and a state championship.

Brooks was predicted to land at Florida State early in his recruitment, but shockingly committed to Cal, a program on the opposite side of the country from his home state of Georgia. The Golden Bears fired head coach Justin Wilcox, ultimately leading Brooks to reunite with the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end was regarded as the No. 632 overall prospect, the No. 66 EDGE, and the No. 69 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

