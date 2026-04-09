Promising FSU Wide Receiver Shut Down for Remainder of Spring

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida State Seminoles will close out spring without one of the more intriguing wideouts who has drawn high praise from the coaching staff and teammates, but has been limited for a large portion of his time on campus.

FSU wrapped up its 11th practice on Thursday, marking the last full-padded practice until Saturday's scrimmage and then on until the end of camp. As the Seminoles continue to work through the final stretch, there have been a few pieces that have been unavailable so far. One will miss the remainder of spring.

Wide Receiver Jayvan Boggs to Miss End of Spring

FSU football's Jayvan Boggs walks into the first spring practice of the spring season on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the session, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media and gave an update on sophomore wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, who has tangled with injury throughout the second half of spring.

"Obviously, with Michai in track and Jayvan, he's been out," Norvell said. "He's out for the rest of this spring."

The Seminoles have been dealing with a few moving parts in the wide receiver room, with Duce Robinson being limited and Michai Danzy working with the track team. Norvell did not elaborate on the severity of the injury or whether it could extend into the summer or fall. Boggs saw action in eight games and made four starts, finishing with nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown last season.

The absence of Florida State's presumed top 3 receivers has opened up opportunities for newcomers to stand out as they work their way up the depth chart. Players such as Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez have been mentioned throughout the spring, and with senior tight end Desirrio Riles coming off of injury, Norvell feels confident about the overall progression of the offense.

"It’s opened the door for the guys that are getting even more reps in those opportunities," Norvell continued. "So you got some young receivers that I’m really excited about. Some tight ends that I think are showing. Dessirio has been back out, full in full effect, and has looked really good and had a huge play today.”

With just a few practices remaining in spring, FSU's wide receiver room has become less about who is missing and more about who will emerge.

Who Does Florida State Have at Wide Receiver This Season?

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) catches a pass. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Florida State Seminoles 22-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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