Why Osceola And Renegade Won't Be With Florida State For Georgia Tech Game
Florida State has plenty of traditions surrounding its rich history but there might not be a scene that resonates more with the fanbase than seeing Osceola and Renegade plant the flaming spear at midfield in Doak Campbell Stadium before each game. The experience is one-of-a-kind and has been bringing Seminole fans to their feet since being introduced in 1978.
While Osceola and Renegade have become synonmous with home games in Tallahassee, they've hit the road to support the Seminoles plenty of times over the years. That won't be the case this weekend when Florida State takes on Georgia Tech in its first international game in program history.
READ MORE: DJ Uiagalelei Surprises FSU Football Team With Awesome Gift and Special Message
While this is technically considered a home game for the Yellow Jackets, Irish officials and the school tried to figure out a way to work things out. Unfortunately, according to ESPN, the international travel regulations that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic simply didn't make it possible.
Per ESPN's Andrea Adelson, taking the trip would have forced Renegade to quarantine while traveling back to the United States. While that doesn't seem like a big deal on the surface, the timeline meant the legendary horse wouldn't have been available in time for Florida State's home opener against Boston College on Labor Day evening (September 2) - the first game in Doak with ongoing renovations in progress.
It's disappointing that Osceola and Renegade won't be in Dublin but Seminole fans will have a chance to see them in action during the seven home games this season and potentially beyond. The duo was with Florida State for the neutral-site matchup with LSU at Camping World Stadium as well as the Orange Bowl against Georgia last year.
Looking back into history, Osceola and Renegade have attended some of the most memorable games that Florida State has played in, including the Orange Bowl where the program won its first title in 1993 and the Rose Bowl where the Seminoles claimed their most recent championship in 2013.
Despite Saturday's game being considered a home contest for Georgia Tech, the program will also be missing one of its major traditions when the team takes the field. The "Ramblin' Wreck" - a gold and white 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe - has led the Yellow Jackets onto the field for every home game for the last 63 years. Adelson reported that the vehicle would have to have made the trip to Ireland by ship and the long travel meant it wouldn't be back in time for Georgia Tech's home opener on August 31.
Florida State and Georgia Tech are scheduled to kick off at noon on Saturday, August 24. The contest will be nationally televised on ESPN.
READ MORE: Former Florida State Quarterback Comes Up Short For Starting Job At Third School
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Wednesday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Monday Practice Observations For The Seminoles
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Passing Game Ascending With Preseason Winding Down
• FSU Football Fall Camp Observations: Offense Punches Back With Strong Showing From WRs