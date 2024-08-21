Florida State Offers Younger Brother Of Former Standout Running Back
Florida State's roster is filled with legacies and players who had ties to the Seminoles before ever suiting up for the program. Whether it's Marvin Jones Jr., Julian Armella, Camdon Frier, Lamont Green Jr., Peter Warrick Jr., or Aaron Hester, Mike Norvell has done a good job of keeping garnet and gold bloodlines a priority while building his program in Tallahassee.
That's only continuing in the 2025 recruiting cycle as Florida State recently offered three-star cornerback Jason Stokes Jr. The rising senior happens to be the younger brother of former Seminole running back Jashaun Corbin.
Stokes committed to Utah in late June but this offer from FSU could make him reconsider his decision. It's not believed that he's taken a trip to campus during his recruitment so getting him in town for a visit this fall will be pivotal. Stokes is coming off a junior season where he recorded 29 tackles, five pass deflections, and three interceptions.
Corbin, understandly, was fired up to see his former program showing an interest in Stokes one day before his birthday. He spent two years at Florida State, becoming one of Mike Norvell's first additions in the transfer portal after beginning his college career at Texas A&M. Corbin quickly developed into the top option in the backfield.
The Florida native immediately assumed a starting role in 2020 following his recovery from a season-ending injury the prior year. In 2021, he became a homerun threat for the Seminoles, leading the team in rushing while totaling 143 attempts for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. Corbin also caught 25 passes for 144 yards and another score. His massive season included the two longest runs in the ACC - an 89-yard touchdown against No. 9 Notre Dame and a 75-yard touchdown against Louisville.
Following the year, Corbin was named third-team All-ACC and he ultimately elected to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite going undrafted, he landed with the New York Giants and has bounced between their practice squad and active roster over the last two years. Corbin also briefly was with the practice squad for the Carolina Panthers. He was released by the Giants with an injury designation earlier this month.
Regardless of the potential addition of Stokes, Florida State's 2025 class is composed of a few recruits with ties to the program. The Seminoles currently hold pledges from prospects such as four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, a cousin of current offensive lineman TJ Ferguson, and four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas, who will be the first member of the Seminole Tribe to suit up for the football program on an athletic scholarship. Thomas even announced his commitment to the Seminoles at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa this summer.
In total, Florida State has 13 verbal commitments in #Tribe25 and the haul ranks No. 18 in the country according to 247Sports.
