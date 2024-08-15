Robert Griffin III Fired By ESPN Days After Defending Florida State
ESPN has reportedly fired analyst Robert Griffin III (RGIII) just days after he publicly defended the Seminoles, who faced criticism for expressing their feelings about being left out of the 2023 College Football Playoff, according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.
“Anyone who is throwing shade at or trying to take cheap shots at Florida State for being left out of the College Football Playoff last year must be out of touch with reality. FSU wasn’t a team that was kept out because they lost a game down the stretch," Griffen wrote on Twitter. "They are a team that were kept out because their starting quarterback fractured his ankle. THAT’S NOT SOMETHING TO MAKE LIGHT OF,”
Although the comments weren't directed at anyone specific, there has been a ton of controversy surrounding last year's College Football Playoff Selection Committee; ESPN's Paul Finebaum went on air and accused Florida State of having no shot at making the playoff this year, saying that the 'Noles have 'cried too many tears' after last year's snub and will finish 2024 unranked.
While the report cites "financial reasons" for the layoff, the only two seemingly fired were Griffin and "NFL Countdown" host Sam Ponder as ESPN's fiscal year ends. Ponder is married to former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder.
Griffin, who as recently as last year had been viewed as a rising star at ESPN, had two years remaining on his deal. He was hired three years ago after gaining interest from Fox Sports and ESPN. At the time, sources at both networks raved about what they described as one of the best auditions they had ever seen.- Andrew Marchand, The Athletic
The report states that his "stock had fallen," which makes you wonder if his outcries about the unfairness of the playoff selection process weighed in on the decision. Griffin was let go with two years remaining on his contract although ESPN still intends to honor his seven-figure salary.
RGIII’s wife, Grete Griffin, ran track and field at Florida State and graduated from the university. He has been a staunch supporter of the Seminoles, but it appears that the controversy surrounding the CFP has ruffled feathers within the broadcast company.
