ESPN Analyst Responds To Finebaum's 'Crying' Comment, Defends FSU Football Against Snub
Nine months later, the decision made by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee is still a topic of controversy on social media and sports talk shows nationwide. Florida State was infamously snubbed from its second CFP appearance in early December with many believing it was due to the season-ending injury sustained by quarterback Jordan Travis.
With ESPN personalities such as Paul Finebaum accusing the Seminoles of a lack-of-CFP “hangover” and using up “too many tears crying about not getting in,” former Heisman winner and ESPN commentator Robert Griffin III said that FSU’s season should be celebrated and shouldn’t be made fun of.
“Anyone who is throwing shade at or trying to take cheap shots at Florida State for being left out of the College Football Playoff last year must be out of touch with reality. FSU wasn’t a team that was kept out because they lost a game down the stretch. They are a team that were kept out because their starting quarterback fractured his ankle. THAT’S NOT SOMETHING TO MAKE LIGHT OF,” Griffin III wrote.
Griffin III continued by alluding to Finebaum’s comments but didn’t call him out specifically.
“The players on that team, the coaches, their families and the fans certainly were crying tears for one of the most beloved players in all of college football in Jordan Travis. Then they scrapped their way to an undefeated regular season with a 2nd and 3rd string QB. That team should be CELEBRATED for what they pulled off down the stretch not mocked.”
RGIII’s wife, Grete Griffin, was a part of Florida State’s track and field team and graduated from the university as well. He has been one of the school’s main defenders since Selection Sunday, but his soft spot for FSU seems more apparent now than ever.
