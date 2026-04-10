Senior FSU Tight End Back at Full Strength as Spring Winds Down

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida State works through the final stretch of spring camp, the Seminoles are beginning to see more pieces return to full strength on offense. Senior tight end Desirrio Riles has re-emerged as a factor after being limited earlier in the spring with an undisclosed injury.

Riles transferred to Florida State from the G6 level and will be moving up to the Power 4 this season. The Jacksonville, Florida, native had 45 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns over 15 starts during his time at East Carolina.

"I love his speed, versatility. I've been really excited about what I've seen from him through the first four days," head coach Mike Norvell said of Riles before the setback. "We thought coming in that he would be a guy that could really check a lot of boxes."

Riles has worked his way back into full participation over the past few practices, giving Florida State another option as the offense continues to develop under new offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr.

Riles Making Presence Known After Return

Dessirio Riles | Instagram.com

“Some tight ends that I think are showing up. Desirrio has been back out in full effect, and has looked really good and had a huge play today," Norvell said.

Florida State has three practices remaining, including a scrimmage, and the 6'3'', 230-pound senior's ability to get back on the field and contribute could prove valuable heading into summer workouts. With him on the field, it adds another experienced option to a unit looking to build consistency before fall camp.

The Seminoles were looking to rely on junior Landen Thomas and redshirt freshman Chase Loftin, but both have seen time away from the practice fields this offseason. FSU brought in former blue-chip prospect tight end Xavier Tiller and former three-star prospect tight end Corbyn Fordam from the prep level, and Riles is likely an anchor upfront and in the passing game in a room that is largely unproven in Garnet and Gold.

Regardless, Riles’ return provides a boost for an offense finding a rhythm, and if healthy, is expected to be a factor for the 2026 Seminoles.

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End For the 2026 Season?

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Landen Thomas (18) celebrates a first down grab as Charleston Southern Buccaneers safety Davion Williams (2) looks on during the second half of the game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Desirrio Riles, Senior

Landen Thomas, Junior

Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Gavin Markey, Redshirt Freshman

Xavier Tiller, Freshman

Corbyn Fordham, Freshman

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