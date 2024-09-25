SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee Praises Florida State Prior To Dallas Matchup
After a disappointing 0-3 start to the season, the Florida State Seminoles were finally able to get their first win of the season against Cal last weekend, and although their 14-9 victory had fans pleased following the game, the team still has work to do before anyone can get comfortable.
This weekend the Seminoles will have their first true road game of the season as they head to Dallas, Texas to take on the 3-1 SMU Mustangs. Although the Mustangs haven't faced the most difficult opponents this season, all three of their victories came in convincing ways, outscoring opponents 154-73, with their only loss coming to a ranked 4-0 BYU team.
Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee met with the media Tuesday morning to discuss how he feels about his team playing FSU, and the potential threat the Seminoles pose going into week 5.
"I'm excited to be opening up conference play for our first ACC game, back at home this week against a really good Florida State team, I mean obviously they're the gold standard of this league for a long time. You look at them defensively, I think if you take every regular season game last year and the four this year, that's 16 straight regular season games they have not given up over 30 points, I think they gave up six to Louisville in the championship game, so 17 of the last 18 games other than that bowl game last year they've given up 29 or less, that's pretty impressive," Lashlee said.
"They're long, they're fast, they're physical, they don't let you be explosive, so we've got a big challenge. They're really really good on special teams, really solid, and then offensively I think they found their winning ways last week." Lashlee continued.
Lashlee added to that by noting that although the Seminoles haven't met the expectations that were set for them by fans and even analysts in the preseason, things are starting to click for Mike Norvell's squad in Tallahassee, and it wouldn't be a surprise for Lashlee if this is the week it does finally click, emphasizing that all the pieces are there for this team to be great.
"Sometimes the scariest teams are the ones that have so much talent and just haven't clicked yet. I mean nobody missed on the preseason projections in terms of talent. You look at their defense, and they got four starters that are going to play in the NFL, they got long edge rushers, they got two massive defensive tackles, their linebackers run extremely well, they got 6'2, 6'1, 6' corners and safeties that can run, I mean honestly this may be, I feel pretty confident in saying in my time here this is without question the most athletic and fastest team we'll have played and probably the most athletic and fastest team that's come to Ford Stadium in a long long time," Lashlee said.
"Offensively, they got three big running backs, I know they wanna run the football, at times this year they've ran it really well and at times they've struggled, and I know they've been struggling but last year DJ was excellent at Oregon State, so it's in there and it's only a matter of time before it all clicks, and they got a win last week, they got some momentum, so these are the scary dangerous ones to look at," Lashlee continued.
Although they have never worked on the same coaching staff together, Lashlee said that his relationship with Norvell dates back to their college days in the mid-2000's when their two schools played each other. Lashlee noted that they have not only kept in touch over the years but have also became good friends as they climbed up the coaching ladders to their respective postitions.
"Mike and I have know each other, we go all the way back to 2006 when we first met. He played at Central Arkansas, I played at Arkansas, we connected through when him and Gus [Malzahn] met. Good friend, really good ball coach, he's been great everywhere he's been. People like me and Eli Drinkwitz, we try to give him a hard time every now and then and get him to lighten up a little because he's such a good ball coach he's always locked in," Lashlee said.
The Seminoles will take on the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, September 28 with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM EST. The Game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
