SMU Trolls FSU Football After 27-24 Win In Tallahassee

Florida State’s opportunity to make an early statement in the ACC slipped away Monday night as SMU escaped Doak Campbell Stadium with a 27-24 victory.

The Mustangs left Tallahassee, Florida, while adding a little insult to injury after handing the Seminoles their first loss of the season.

In the visiting locker room, SMU held a familiar celebration involving a sledgehammer, a slab, and a pointed barb from head coach Rhett Lashlee.

SMU Adds Insult to Injury After Beating Florida State

A Florida State fan holds up a thumbs-down signal while yelling “boo” at Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after the Seminoles lost to the SMU Mustangs on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State has made breaking the rock a recognizable part of its postgame tradition after overcoming a tough opponent during the regular season under head coach Mike Norvell. Following a victory, a player is given a sledgehammer and the opportunity to destroy a slab painted with the opposing team’s logo.

SMU turned that familiar scene against the Seminoles following their late Labor Day victory over FSU.

Their house. Our rock. Our tradition. pic.twitter.com/1NlhzBzOUs — SMU Football (@SMUFB) September 8, 2026

“It's often imitated but never duplicated, and these dudes here, they duplicate our winning celebration,” Lashlee said.

The team gathered around Lashlee as he stood in the middle of the locker room and gave a speech, and SMU head strength and conditioning coach Shawn Griswold then stepped forward and used a sledgehammer to break a slab featuring Florida State’s logo as the locker room erupted around him.

The Mustangs made their message even clearer with their caption to the video posted on social media:

“Their house. Our rock. Our tradition,” SMU wrote.

The Celebration Has Ties to Both Programs

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell coaches his players as they warm up after the game was delayed due to a power outage. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite Lashlee's jab, the two celebrations run through Arizona State, where Griswold led the sports-performance program, and Seminoles director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms served as his lead assistant. Norvell was also on Todd Graham’s staff as the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator from 2012–15.

After joining Norvell’s inaugural staff at Florida State in December 2019, Storms helped bring the rock-breaking tradition to Tallahassee, Florida.

The Mustangs’ current version began after the Seminoles adopted theirs; both celebrations trace back to the three coaches' time together at different stops throughout their careers.

Griswold arrived at SMU in January 2022 and brought the same concept to SMU. The program now prepares a rock for each opponent and breaks it following a victory, much like Florida State does under Norvell.

The connection between the two staffs gave SMU everything they needed to make Monday night’s victory sting a little more.

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