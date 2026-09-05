FSU Football vs. No. 19 SMU Mustangs: Initial ACC Availability Report

The Florida State Seminoles will play their second consecutive home game to begin the 2026 season when they host the No. 19 SMU Mustangs in Tallahassee on Labor Day.

The nationally televised contest should draw plenty of attention as the standalone college football game on Monday night.

READ MORE: FSU Football To Debut First-Ever Sponsored Jersey Patch Against SMU

Florida State is hoping to pull off another early-season shocker. Last year, the Seminoles upset Alabama in Week 1, leading to a storming of Doak Campbell Stadium.

SMU is well within the preseason top-25, and is in a position to compete for an ACC Championship. However, the Mustangs haven't played a game yet and are slim favorites on the road for their first-ever contest at Florida State.

With the Seminoles beginning conference play, the ACC is changing things up slightly in 2026. Availability reports are back for the second straight season, but the conference is extending the window from 48 hours to 72 hours.

That means Florida State and SMU will release updated reports on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, along with a final roundup that's due two hours before kickoff on Labor Day.

The Seminoles are keeping a close eye on a few injuries over the next couple of days.

Florida State previously lost safety Karson Hobbs to a season-ending ACL injury, and the depth in the defensive backfield was tested further without the services of cornerback Chauncey Kennon in Week 0. Late in the win over New Mexico State, safety Jordan Crutchfield went down, and his status was uncertain earlier this week.

Offensively, tight end Desirrio Riles limped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Aggies. Wide receivers Devin Carter and Tae'Shaun Gelsey were also unavailable.

On Friday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

ACC Availability Report For FSU-SMU

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ma'khi Jones (14) and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Mikai Gbayor (28) celebrate a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the New Mexico State Aggies 34-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The first availability report of the week for Florida State provided clarity on numerous Seminoles.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— WR Devin Carter

— DB Karson Hobbs

— DB Chuck Kennon

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

DOUBTFUL:

— TE Gavin Markey

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey

—DB KJ Kirkland

PROBABLE:

—DB Quindarrius Jones

— DL Darryl Desir

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— RB Zay Parks

— RB Amari Thomas

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— OL Bradyn Welch-Joiner

— DL Kevin Wynn

SMU Mustangs:

OUT:

— LB Caden Marshall

— CB Deuce Gilbert

— RB EJ Kelly

— RB Christian Rhodes

— RB Link Rhodes

— LB Kenneth Goodwin III

— OL Abel Hoopii

QUESTIONABLE:

— S Ahmaad Moses

— S Jaden Milliner-Jones

— WR Daylon Singleton

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