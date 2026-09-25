The Future of FSU Football's Offense Could Debut vs. Central Arkansas

Saturday's matchup against Central Arkansas could provide Florida State fans their first chance to see more from players who have spent much of the season waiting for their opportunity, and what many anticipate could be the future of Florida State's offense.

The Seminoles are over six-touchdown favorites in their matchup against the Bears, which will open the doors for players eager to make a case for a larger role.

"Each week, you try to put yourself in a position where you can play multiple guys. Guys can earn that opportunity," Norvell said leading up to the matchup. "With some of the injuries, we've gotten to see probably a more highlighted glimpse of what guys can do in practice."

A Chance to See FSU's Backup Quarterbacks

Sep 19, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Malachi Marshall (1) warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Daniels has been Florida State’s only quarterback to appear through three games this season. Norvell will likely get another game look at Kevin Sperry and his first look at Malachi Marshall inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Neither has played this season.

The pecking order behind Daniels has been "back-and-forth," according to Norvell, but he did not specify which player would take the field first if the game got out of hand; he emphasized preparation and that they could be one play away.

Sperry appeared in three games last season, completing 12 of 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Marshall has yet to play for FSU after earning NJCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year honors at Iowa Western, where he threw for 2,750 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2025.

Young Playmakers Could Get a Longer Look

Xavier Tiller - Instagram.com

Freshman running back Amari Thomas, a four-star signee from Blountstown, has yet to appear in a game for FSU.

Tight end Xavier Tiller played against SMU and Alabama, but a comfortable lead on Saturday could give the freshman a longer stretch on offense.

Wide receiver Tae’Shaun Gelsey is another name to watch, though his availability remains up in the air. He appeared in four games last season while redshirting but has not played in 2026. Norvell said Wednesday that Gelsey is “getting close” to returning, then added, “We’ll see what that looks like.”

Freshman wide receiver Jasen Lopez has appeared in all three games and returned a punt against SMU, though he has yet to record a catch. The four-star recruit finished his high school career with 5,211 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns.

Saturday will likely give Lopez a bigger role beyond special teams.

Winning the game is Florida State's top priority, but if the Seminoles take control early, the remaining snaps could show Norvell which young players are ready to contribute this season.

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