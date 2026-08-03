'This Florida State Is Different': Ma'Khi Jones Encouraged By Camp Progress

Florida State completely overhauled its roster for the second straight offseason. The Seminoles focused on removing negative influences from the locker room, attempting to establish a new culture with the program in dire straits.

So far, so good.

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Sophomore safety Ma'Khi Jones was one of Florida State's four additions to the defensive backfield via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Jones came to Tallahassee after playing an important role on a Duke squad that delivered the program's first-ever ACC Championship.

To put it plainly, Jones knows how to win, something the Seminoles haven't done often these last two years.

It's very early in the preseason. It's easy to see things through garnet and gold glasses before reality sets in, or maybe not.

Maybe this Florida State team does have a chance to fly under the radar and surprise people. Jones certainly thinks so.

Ma'Khi Jones Says Florida State Is Different Going Into 2026

Duke’s Ma'khi Jones (26) celebrates during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through four practices, Jones is excited about the Seminoles' potential, even claiming this team isn't like the last two Florida State squads; it's different.

The level of competition and focus has caught his attention.

"In practice, you always going to get that competitive energy in here because you all want to be so great," Jones said on Sunday. "We all want to go to the next level, we all want to chase big dreams, aspirations. Get the championships and rings."

"I feel like Ashton [Daniels] said in his old interview that this Florida State is different," Jones added. "This Florida State is different."

Whether it's in the defensive backfield or along the defensive line, each practice is about making the entire team better. The defense is pushing the offense, and vice versa.

Jones went out of his way to acknowledge starting quarterback Ashton Daniels for his performance in camp.

"Our big thing right now is iron sharpens iron, like a friend sharpens a friend. We're working. We're in there, they're pushing us, we're pushing them," Jones said. "I'm really pleased to see what I see with all my guys and actually my quarterback, Ashton. They're gonna see, they're gonna see. I'm pleased with all them boys. They're pushing us to be better, we're trying to push them to be better."

Basically every Seminole who has spoken publicly has talked about the close bonds and camaraderie across the roster. There are no individuals; this is truly a team.

In recent years, Florida State had a lot of players who care about themselves. This group of Seminoles wants the best for each other.

"Having no egos is good in the group because you can get on one of your teammates, but you can also take advice from one of your teammates," Jones said. "Being humble, humility, is like, you've seen this when you was in that group. How can I apply that to my game? One, make me better, but also, if I need to apply to someone else, how to make them better."

"I feel like the group dynamic is really good," Jones added. "We all hang out, we all do this, we have a dynasty going on in NCAA, so we're always together in that capacity, so it's good."

Jones called Ashlynd Barker the leader of the safety room. He credited Barker for setting an example of getting to the facility early.

"Ash is definitely an early-riser. We started that a little bit right after Tour of Duty," Jones said. "We started getting up around 4:30, 5:00ish, getting here. It translated, like I said before, he took that leadership role, and we all kind of like adapted and started following him in that way."

It's not just Barker, safeties coach Evan Cooper makes it to the facility before the sun comes up.

"Our coach is an early riser, coach Coop is in the building at like 4:20 every day," Jones said. "When it was Tour of Duty and Ramadan was here, I had to wake up earlier, and I would come in here, and I would just be in his room with him eating before my teammates got in the building."

That means the entire room can feed off each other, especially with coach Cooper leading from the front.

"Ash kind of started with player-wise, getting here and doing the extra work, but that started from the top," Jones said. "Our coach is an early-riser, our coach is a filmaholic, so it's like the leadership in our room from the top really gels us together. Then we've got leaders who can just feed off our higher leadership, and it just becomes like a contagious effect."

As for Florida State's defense, Jones likes the versatility of defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme. He can play all three safety spots, and says the trio can be versatile om the back end because they know every assignment on every snap.

Jones is confident his football IQ will help him succeed with the Seminoles.

"I'm a very intelligent individual. That helps, not only me, but my teammates out," Jone said. "Coach Coop is a very smart coach, so that also adds to my skill set, taking gems from coach Coop. Being at that slot position, there's a lot of space out there, so you've got to be able to take what the offense gives you to see and react to certain plays."

Outside of Ashton Daniels, Jones highlighted Ousmane Kromah, Duce Robinson, Tae'Shaun Gelsey, and Devin Carter as the players who have caught his eye on offense.

Florida State returns to practice for day five on Monday, August 3, with the first preseason scrimmage scheduled for Tuesday evening.

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