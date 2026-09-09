Tony White Reacts To FSU Football Defender’s Viral Myles Garrett Impression

Florida State defensive lineman Mandrell Desir went viral for the wrong reason during Monday night’s 27-24 loss to SMU.

With the score tied late in the fourth quarter, Desir mimicked Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett’s signature basketball crossover before a critical third-and-10 snap. The Mustangs converted the play for 29 yards during the drive that produced their winning field goal.

Tony White Backs Mandrell Desir After Viral Moment

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Deamontae Diggs (13) and Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Mandrell Desir (3) put pressure on the SMU Mustangs quarterback to pass. The SMU Mustangs lead the Florida State Seminoles 17-10 at the end of the first half Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tony White was asked about the moment Wednesday and made it clear that while he wants Desir to play with confidence, there is a time and place for that kind of flair and that he could've approached that particular play differently.

“I’m never going to take away from a player being him, and he’s made a lot of plays for this university,” White said after Wednesday's practice. “Now, some things are unnecessary. He can put his damn hand down and go, and he can make some plays that way.”

Desir was asked to move into a different role on the defensive line shortly before the game because his twin brother, Darryll, had been ruled unavailable.

Still, addressing moments like those are something White said the Seminoles will address.

“We’ll cut out all the crazy stuff,” White continued.

FSU’s Defensive Problems Went Beyond One Viral Play

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Ja'bril Rawls (6) and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Chris Jones (10) tackle an opponent. The SMU Mustangs defeated the Florida State Seminoles 27-24 at Doak Campbell Stadium after a game that kicked off on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Desir’s pre-snap antics became an easy target on social media, particularly because they came before SMU converted a third-and-10 on its final drive.

But it was only one of several mistakes by a defense that surrendered 585 total yards, including 430 through the air.

White said that the Mustangs had nine plays that cost the Seminoles roughly 250 yards and 10 points, and that he thinks that the defense looked much different when all 11 guys are on the same page.

"When all 11 guys are playing as one, and we play with that spirit, that effort, that attitude, that toughness, we’re going to be one of the best defenses in the country,” White said. “But until we finish the game out that way, we’re not going to do it.”

A lot of the cause for inefficiencies, White placed on himself, saying that the coaching staff may have given its players too much to think about before the snap.

“It’s me being a better coordinator in terms of taking off all the thinking and all the checks, trying to be too perfect,” White continued. “You give them this layer to think about, this layer to think about, and all of a sudden, when the ball is snapped, they’re doing this versus just going and playing.”

With Florida State entering its first bye week of the season, the Seminoles will have extra time to address the breakdowns from the first two games.

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