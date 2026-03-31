Tony White Says New-Look FSU Defense Lacks the ‘Bull Crap’ of Last Year

The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their seventh practice of spring camp on Monday as they continue working through a roster overhaul following a 5-7 finish in 2025. With dozens of newcomers added through the NCAA Transfer Portal and key returners back in the fold, FSU is still in the early stages of defining what this team will look like under seventh-year head coach Mike Norvell.

On the defensive side of the ball, second-year defensive coordinator Tony White believes one of the biggest changes may have little to do with scheme at all.

New-Look Defense Bringing Better Attitude, Focus to Spring

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White didn’t mince words when describing the difference between this year’s defensive group and the one he inherited a season ago, pointing to a more mature, invested, and football-focused room, and one he believes is already showing a different level of buy-in on and off the field.

"You don’t have all the off-the-field bull crap and the guys who don’t respect this logo and school and what the coach provides and what FSU provides," White said to the media on Monday. "You don’t have that with this group. You've got a bunch of guys who want to win as of right now. They want to win, and they’re doing it with action."

Defense Needed More Than Physical Improvement, White Says

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Florida State’s defense underwent noticeable physical changes throughout the offseason, with multiple players reshaping their bodies ahead of spring camp. But for White, the reset wasn’t just about trimming weight, adding size, or improving athleticism. It was also about changing the mentality and chemistry inside the room.

“You go and look, and you look at number one, not only the physical things that you got to get better,' White continued. "The physical deficiencies that you got to help and improve on, but it’s the mental, it’s the emotional, it’s the chemistry that I think coach Norvell and everybody sat around there and said, ‘Hey, we need to get rid of this over here and bring in this.’”

Both he and Norvell wanted "blue-collar, low maintenance, and tough" players this time around and are looking for a blend of size and speed to step on the field when they host New Mexico State on August 29.

"You can have big enough bodies to where you can do things schematically one way, but then you also got a lot of twitch and a lot of explosion. So now it adds a different element to the room, to the game.”

As Florida State pushes into the second half of spring, they appear to be prioritizing more than just physical development on defense as White and the staff continue working to build a unit prepared to handle a tough 2026 season.

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