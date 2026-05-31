Florida State's Top Commitment Reopens Recruitment

The Florida State Seminoles are dealing with the brutal reality of the college football recruiting trail.

With May coming to a close, the Seminoles were able to make an addition to their #Tribe27 class. At the same time, Florida State finds itself reeling from a decision that will have a major impact on its upcoming recruiting efforts.

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FSU's top commitment is re-opening his recruitment coming out of an official visit to Wisconsin.

Four-Star DB, Top Commit Decommits From Florida State

Mekhi Williams/Twitte

On Sunday, four-star defensive back Mekhi Williams announced his decommitment from Florida State. Williams had been pledged to the Seminoles for more than a year.

However, in recent months, it became clear that FSU was battling to keep Williams in the fold. Wisconsin, Nebraska, and LSU joined the hunt, with the blue-chip prospect scheduling official visits to each other school.

"This decision wasn't easy, but God has a plan for me, and I know this is the best decision for myself. Thank you, God, for the opportunity, and I just want to thank you in advance! I just want to thank all the coaches for the opportunity to be a part of your program," Williams wrote on social media.

"After careful consideration, a long talk with my family, I have decided to decommit and will not be attending Florida State," Williams continued. "I truly appreciate the time, effort, and support you have shown me throughout the process. I wish the program success. Thanks again to the coaches for everything! Thank you, Nole Nation."

Thank you for the opportunity again. pic.twitter.com/aQEM5BXhC5 — Mekhi Williams 4⭐️ Defensive back (@Mekhiwilliams__) May 31, 2026

Williams was expected to return to Florida State next weekend. That trip is off the board as he's trending towards a commitment to the Badgers.

This is a loss that stings. Not only does Florida State lose its top commitment to a program far away from the Sunshine State, but it's not like Wisconsin is in a much better position than the Seminoles.

Badgers head coach Luke Fickell is on the hot seat, just like Mike Norvell. Wisconsin has failed to qualify for a bowl game in consecutive seasons, and a similar result this fall could result in Fickell being fired.

It just goes to show how much Florida State has fallen, even with prospects well within its recruiting footprint.

During his junior season at Lennard High School, Williams totaled 33 tackles, four pass deflections, and two interceptions. He recorded a season-high seven tackles and two pass deflections in a 35-0 victory against Lakewood Ranch High School on September 26.

The 6-foot-2.5, 160-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 197 overall prospect, the No. 17 S, and the No. 21 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

With Williams moving on, Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 47 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Three-Star DL Eric Vaulx Jr.

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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