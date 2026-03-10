Two FSU Football Starting Defenders Limited This Spring

The Florida State Seminoles kicked off spring practice on Monday as FSU looks to rebound after two down seasons. Head coach Mike Norvell has focused on addressing some of the program’s glaring issues from last year, particularly after the roster was heavily impacted by departures through the NCAA Transfer Portal. With more than 50 new faces inside the Moore Athletic Center and a rigorous offseason workout program throughout the winter, some players will miss spring camp or extended time moving forward.

Norvell met with the media after Florida State's first spring practice and gave an injury update on a few players who will be out this spring. Defensive lineman Jordan Sanders will be out until summer, defensive end Cam Brooks is expected to be back at the end of the season, and quarterback Jaden O'Neal will miss 2026 altogether.

Two Starting Defenders Will be Limited in Spring

Alongside Sanders, Brooks, and O'Neal, senior Quindarrius Jones and redshirt junior Ja'Bril Rawls will both be "limited" over the next 14 practices. Although both players have spent a year in defensive coordinator Tony White's scheme, missing valuable time this spring could be a setback for a secondary already dealing with uncertainty. Norvell noted that their presence is still valuable.

"Ja'Bril and Q, both those guys are limited here in what they're able to do here for the spring," Norvell said. "But you know their presence and, you know, what they've been able to do and accomplish."

Secondary Depth Will Be Tested Early in Spring Camp

Jones and Rawls have played a combined 48 games, totalling 83 tackles, an interception, five tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Their absence will give newcomers like Nehemiah Chandler, CJ Richard, Jr., and Makhi Jones more opportunities in the secondary.

Last season, both players were limited, with Jones only appearing in five games and Rawls only suiting up for seven. Per Pro Football Focus, Rawls was a top defender for FSU. Rawls finished 2025 with a grade of 73, and Jones ended the season with a PFF grade of 61.4.

With multiple veterans sidelined or limited, Florida State's younger defensive backs and transfers will have a chance to break into the rotation during the next 14 practices. While Norvell hopes to have both players back before summer and into the fall, the additional reps this spring could prove valuable as Florida State works to rebuild depth in the secondary.

