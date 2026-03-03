Fresh Start at Florida State Could Spark Turnaround for High-Profile Transfer

It was no secret that the Florida State Seminoles had to heavily invest in retooling their roster during the lone NCAA Transfer Portal window. Following two consecutive failed seasons, head coach Mike Norvell is hoping veteran experience will get the program moving back in the right direction.

There were a few surprises among the 23 transfers Florida State brought in.

Despite having a pair of promising running backs in the fold, redshirt junior Samuel Singleton Jr. and sophomore Ousmane Kromah, the Seminoles elected to pursue one of the top ballcarriers in the portal.

READ MORE: Former FSU OC Predicted to Be Seminoles’ Future Head Coach

One of Florida State's first additions during the window came in the form of former Texas star Quintrevion Wisner. The rising senior was regarded as the No. 3 running back transfer and figures to open the 2026 campaign as the starter in the backfield.

At the very least, the Seminoles have a potential rotation that could disrupt defenses behind Wisner, Singleton Jr., Kromah, and Florida Atlantic transfer Gemari Sands.

That will take Wisner returning to the heights he reached in the SEC.

Florida State Banking On Wisner Bouncing Back In Tallahassee

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs down the sideline during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Wisner broke onto the scene in 2024, leading Texas with 226 rushes for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns while catching 44 passes for 311 yards and another score. He earned third-team All-SEC honors and set the program record for most receptions by a running back in a single season.

However, Wisner suffered a hamstring injury last fall that plagued him throughout the season. His rushing totals suffered as the Longhorns had five players record 30+ carries.

CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah believes Wisner is among the college football transfers who could find his footing again in Tallahassee.

"Wisner was the only returning 1,000-yard rusher in the SEC last season, but struggled to maintain his production behind a lackluster offensive line," Jeyarajah wrote. "His carries were nearly halved in the process. However, he now joins an offense at Florida State that should cater well to his skill set."

One thing going in Wisner's favor is that he will have a ton of opportunities at Florida State. Plus, new running backs coach Kam Martin has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in four straight years at three different programs.

Wisner has five games of 100+ yards during his college career. Four of those performances came in 2024, including 33 carries for 186 yards in a 17-7 victory against Texas A&M.

During his three years at Texas, Wisner rushed 369 times for 1,734 yards and nine touchdowns. He caught 66 passes for 457 yards and two more scores.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.