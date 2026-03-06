Will Florida State Football Have a Spring Football Game?

The Florida State Seminoles are set to kick off spring camp on Monday, March 9, ahead of a pivotal point in head coach Mike Norvell's tenure at the helm. FSU will hold 15 practices with two scrimmages throughout the next month and a half as the Seminoles look ahead to the 2026 season.

Florida State didn't hold its annual Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase last season due to the ongoing renovations at Doak Campbell Stadium. Now that the upgrades are complete, FSU fans are eager to see #Tribe26 and the improvements made in the offseason.

Florida State Will Not Hold Spring Showcase in 2026

Oct 4, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The Seminole faithful won't be able to get a look at who will be starting under center or where the 50-plus new additions will be lining up this fall. Norvell confirmed to the media on Friday that there will be no Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase this spring. With no renovations going on inside the stadium, Norvell said he would like to maximize every padded practice that they get.

"I'd say probably across the country, that's probably a more common theme of not having a spring game than what it was ever before," Norvell said. "But there's a lot of different dynamics with that. And we get 15 practices. I want to be able to maximize every one of those practices, building towhat's going to show up game one."

Norvell Says Open Spring Game Could Limit Playbook

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Norvell went on to add that a televised spring showcase would hinder the team's ability to practice at full capacity because of the risk of "holding back" certain aspects or plays that future opponents could scout. Having an extra closed scrimmage would give the team another chance to open up the playbook.

"I understand fans want to be here. It's an experience," Norvell continued. "But when you look at the process of this team growing, of being all that we can be, we're going to capitalize on getting three full scrimmages. And where there's going to be, what we want to do, and what we want to be."

With no public spring game scheduled, fans will have to wait until the fall to get their first real look at the 2026 Seminoles. Instead of a showcase, Florida State will spend the spring focusing on development as it prepares for a 2026 season with little margin for error.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.