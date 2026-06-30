Top 10 Highest-Rated Players on FSU Football's Offense In College Football 27

No one really knows what to make of Florida State's offense going into the 2026 season.

The Seminoles have a new starting quarterback, brought in an entirely new offensive line, and landed a talented running back and tight end who project to play big roles.

The good news is that fans won't have to wait until August 29 to start tinkering with Florida State's array of fresh pieces.

READ MORE: FSU Basketball Forward To Play NBA Summer League With Boston Celtics

With College Football 27 dropping in the next couple of days, gamers can feel out the Seminoles' offense, even if it won't be entirely the same as real life.

The Seminoles bring an 83 overall rating on offense at the launch of EA Sports' next chapter in its iconic series. To no surprise, wide receiver Duce Robinson leads the charge in Tallahassee.

Who are the ten (or 11) highest-rated players on Florida State's offense in College Football 27? Hint: Ashton Daniels didn't make the cut.

Florida State's Highest Rated Players On Offense In CFB 27

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

10. Paul Bowling, Sophomore, Left Guard

Overall Rating: 79

Bowling figures to be a starter somewhere along the interior. With three years of eligibility remaining, he could be a key face up front in the early years of dynasty mode.

9. Jasen Lopez, Freshman, Wide Receiver/Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Overall Rating: 79

Lopez and Boggs are tied as the third highest-rated receivers on the roster. Lopez's 91 speed will be useful in setting up some big plays.

8. Desirrio Riles, Senior, Tight End

Overall Rating: 80

Riles might not be as dynamic as Randy Pittman Jr., but he should provide enough to be productive.

7. Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior, Running Back

Overall Rating: 81

Though he's only the third-highest-rated running back, Singleton Jr. is faster (91 speed) than anyone else in the room.

6. Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior, Right Tackle

Overall Rating: 82

In real life, Chimdia Nwaiwu appears to have the inside track to start at right tackle. EA Sports doesn't necessarily agree, as Nwaiwu is only rated 71 overall, meaning Pabst will likely have to man the position.

5. Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore, Running Back

Overall Rating: 84

Excitement is the only word that comes to mind. It might be hard to keep Kromah from declaring for the NFL after year two in Dynasty.

4. Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore, Wide Receiver

Overall Rating: 84

Danzy is entering his second year playing wide receiver and is already the fourth-highest-rated player on Florida State's offense. He should be an elite weapon for gamers.

3. Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior, Left Tackle

Overall Rating: 87

Chapman will be reliable in the virtual world, paired with Daniels' athleticism and a stable of running backs.

2. Quintrevion Wisner, Senior, Running Back

Overall Rating: 89

The combination of Wisner, Kromah, and Singleton Jr. should be one of the most deadly in the game.

1. Duce Robinson, Senior, Wide Reciever

Overall Rating: 92

This shouldn't be a shock. Not only is Duce Robinson Florida State's best overall player, but he's also one of the top talents in the entire country. Another 1,000-yard season is on the radar. Just throw it Duce's way and pray.

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