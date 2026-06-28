Complete List Of Every FSU Football Player In College Football 27

College Football 27 is less than two weeks from officially hitting shelves. If you're willing to doll out a few extra dollars, you can get access to the highly anticipated game even earlier than that.

This is the time of year that every college football fan turned gamer has been waiting for. We all have an itch to scratch before the real action begins in August. Until then, countless dynasties with teams that have no chance of competing for a playoff spot are a necessity.

READ MORE: ESPN's Greg McElroy Raises One Big Question About FSU Football

Florida State is making its appearance in the virtual world for the second straight year. The indoor practice facility is even featured, adding to the detail and effort EA Sports has put into the next iteration of the game.

The Seminoles will have 71 real-life players on their roster when the game launches. Even though roughly 39 members of the team are missing, they could still be added in further updates.

Let's take a look at every Florida State Seminole in the game by position, sorted by their overall rankings.

Quarterback (2):

— Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 77

— Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 74

Not Listed: Malachi Marshall (Jr.), Dean DeNobile (RS Sr.), Jaden O'Neal (Fr.), Michael Grant (RS Jr.)

Running Back (4):

— Quintrevion Wisner, Senior

Overall Rating: 89

— Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Overall Rating: 84

— Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 81

— Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Overall Rating: 78

Not Listed: Amari Thomas (Fr.), Zay Parks (RS So.)

Wide Receiver (7):

— Duce Robinson, Senior

Overall Rating: 92

— Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Overall Rating: 84

— Jasen Lopez, Freshman

Overall Rating: 79

— Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Overall Rating: 79

— Devin Carter, Freshman

Overall Rating: 75

— Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 74

— Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 72

Not Listed: EJ White (Fr.), Darryon Williams (Fr.), Jonah Winston (Fr.). Brandon Bennett (Fr.), Tony Bland (Fr.), Keenen Jeune (Fr.)

Tight End (5):

— Desirrio Riles, Senior

Overall Rating: 80

— Landen Thomas, Junior

Overall Rating: 76

— Chase Loftin, Redshirt Freshman

Overall Rating: 73

— Caleb Bowers, Redshirt Senior (Longsnapper)

Overall Rating: 66

— Greyson Labiad, Redshirt Senior

Overall Rating: 65

Not Listed: Corbyn Fordham (Fr.), Xavier Tiller (Fr.), Gavin Markey (RS Fr.), Drew Hardwick (Fr.)

Offensive Line (10):

— Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Senior (LT)

Overall Rating: 87

— Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (RT)

Overall Rating: 82

— Paul Bowling, Sophomore (LG)

Overall Rating: 79

— Bradyn Welch-Joiner, Redshirt Junior (C)

Overall Rating: 76

— Jonathan Daniels, Redshirt Sophomore (LT)

Overall Rating: 74

— Andre' Otto, Redshirt Junior (RG)

Overall Rating: 73

— Chavez Thompson, Redshirt Freshman (C)

Overall Rating: 72

— Jayden Todd, Redshirt Sophomore (RG)

Overall Rating: 72

— Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Junior (RT)

Overall Rating: 71

— Sean Poret, Redshirt Freshman (LG)

Overall Rating: 70

Not Listed: Chastan Brown (RS Fr.), Steven Pickard Jr. (Fr.), Luke Francis (Fr.), Jakobe Green (Fr.), Steven Moore (Jr.), Mike Ionata (Fr.), Nikau Hepi (Fr.), Donald Akhibi (Fr.)

Defensive Line (12):

— Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Senior (DT)

Overall Rating: 86

— Mandrell Desir, Sophomore (LEDG)

Overall Rating: 84

— Deante McCray, Redshirt Senior (DT)

Overall Rating: 81

— Kevin Wynn, Redshirt Freshman (DT)

Overall Rating: 81

— Darryll Desir, Sophomore (LEDG)

Overall Rating: 80

— Rylan Kennedy, Senior (REDG)

Overall Rating: 78

— Deamontae Diggs, Redshirt Senior (LEDG)

Overall Rating: 74

— Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Senior (DT)

Overall Rating: 73

— Jaemin Pinckney, Freshman (REDG)

Overall Rating: 72

— Jalen Anderson, Junior (REDG)

Overall Rating: 72

— Franklin Whitley, Freshman (DT)

Overall Rating: 71

— Wihtlley Cadeau, Freshman (DT)

Overall Rating: 71

Not Listed: Tylon Lee (RS Fr.), Christian Collins-Murray (Fr.), Judah Daniels (Fr.), Cam Brooks (Fr.), Earnest Rankins (Fr.), Chris Carbin (Fr.)

Linebacker (11):

— Chris Jones, Junior (MIKE)

Overall Rating: 83

— Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (WILL)

Overall Rating: 78

— Blake Nichelson, Senior (WILL)

Overall Rating: 76

— Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Senior (MIKE)

Overall Rating: 76

— AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Senior (MIKE)

Overall Rating: 74

— Izayia Williams, Freshman (SAM)

Overall Rating: 69

— Chris Thomas, Junior (MIKE)

Overall Rating: 68

— Caleb LaVallee, Redshirt Junior (WILL)

Overall Rating: 67

— Daylen Green, Freshman (WILL)

Overall Rating: 65

— Ethan Pritchard, Redshirt Freshman (MIKE)

Overall Rating: 64

— Noah LaVallee, Freshman (MIKE)

Overall Rating: 64

Not Listed: Karon Maycock (Fr.), Brandon Torres (RS Jr.), Trent Rogers (Fr.)

Defensive Backs (17):

— Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore (CB)

Overall Rating: 82

— Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior (SS)

Overall Rating: 81

— Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior (CB)

Overall Rating: 79

— Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore (CB)

Overall Rating: 77

— Quindarrius Jones, Senior (CB)

Overall Rating: 77

— Karson Hobbs, Junior (CB)

Overall Rating: 76

— Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore (CB)

Overall Rating: 76

— Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore (CB)

Overall Rating: 75

— CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore (FS)

Overall Rating: 75

— K.J. Kirkland, Redshirt Junior (FS)

Overall Rating: 75

— Zae Thomas, Redshirt Freshman (CB)

Overall Rating: 75

— Tre Bell III, Freshman (SS)

Overall Rating: 73

— Donny Hiebert, Senior (FS)

Overall Rating: 70

— Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore (CB)

Overall Rating: 70

— Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman (CB)

Overall Rating: 69

— Jarvis Boatwright Jr., Redshirt Sophomore (FS)

Overall Rating: 68

— Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman (SS)

Overall Rating: 68

Not Listed: Chuck Kennon (Fr.), Jordan Crutchfield (Fr.), Darin Townsend (Fr.)

Specialists (3):

— Daniel Hughes, Redshirt Junior (P)

Overall Rating: 77

— Carter Jula, Redshirt Sophomore (P)

Overall Rating: 74

— Gabe Panikowski, Redshirt Senior (K)

Overall Rating: 74

Not Listed: Ethan Post (RS Fr.), Conor McAneney (So.), Alex Nocco (RS Fr.)