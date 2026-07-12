Which FSU Football Transfer Addition Could Become All-ACC?

Florida State's 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal class was built to address immediate needs across the roster. From quarterback and running back to offensive linemen and linebackers, #Tribe26's newcomers are expected to play major roles this fall. However, only a handful have a chance to emerge among the ACC's best.

So, which of Florida State's transfer additions has the best chance to join Duce Robinson, Ja'Bril Rawls, Mandrell Desir, and the rest of the conference's elite by season's end?

Linebacker Chris Jones

Chris Jones - Instagram.com

Given Jones' résumé, it would be hard to imagine him being left out of the conversation in December. The Southern Miss transfer already earned second-team preseason All-ACC honors from Athlon Sports, and he's expected to play a significant role in Florida State's defense.

Jones recorded 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble during his sophomore season at Southern Miss, earning him recognition as one of the most productive linebackers in the country.

Jones wasn't just cleaning up plays downfield; he was making disruptive plays behind the line. If he produces at the level he did in 2025, he should be firmly in the mix for postseason recognition.

Running Back Quintrevion Wisner

Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs past Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Eddrick Houston (96) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisner's path to postseason honors isn't built on accolades as much as on opportunity, forming a one-two punch alongside rising sophomore Ousmane Kromah.

The Mexia, Texas, native proved he could produce against some of the nation's best competition during his final season at Texas. He totaled 537 yards from scrimmage in five games against AP-ranked opponents, averaging 107.4 yards in each.

Across 38 games, Wisner has totaled 2,191 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

Florida State's rebuilt offensive line should provide Wisner with the opportunity to build on an already proven track record.

Punter Daniel Hughes

Daniel Hughes - X.com

Hughes might be the dark-horse candidate on the list because specialists don't always receive the same attention as offensive and defensive playmakers.

The Melbourne, Australia, native arrived at Florida State after earning Ray Guy Award semifinalist honors at New Mexico, where he averaged 45.4 yards per punt while placing 13 kicks inside the 20.

Head coach Muike Norvell has constantly emphasized the importance of special teams throughout his tenure, making Hughes' role one that could carry more weight than it might at other programs. For punters, recognition is built on field position as much as distance. That combination of field position and hang time is what separates the conference's top punters each season.

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