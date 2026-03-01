Florida State's Loaded Wide Receiver Room Turning Heads Nationally

The Florida State Seminoles are going through a complete overhaul on offense.

Head coach Mike Norvell was tasked with replacing starters at basically every position group this offseason, including his quarterback and entire offensive line.

That led the Seminoles to hit the portal pretty hard, bringing in nearly 25 transfers. In fact, the only position that Florida State didn't add a transfer at was at wide receiver. That shows the program is pretty comfortable with its pass corps.

It's no shock that FSU's wide receivers are garnering the national spotlight ahead of 2026.

Florida State's Wide Receivers Listed Among Top In College Football

Florida State wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) makes a catch during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State's wide receivers are projected to be a major strength on the team next season, headlined by star Duce Robinson, athletic phenom Micahi Danzy, and reliable sophomore Jayvan Boggs.

According to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, the Seminoles could have one of the top groups of pass-catchers in the country. Crawford recently ranked the top-10 wide receiver rooms in college football, slotting in FSU at No. 9.

Florida State was listed among teams such as Texas, Miami, Ohio State, and Clemson.

"The Seminoles did not take a transfer wideout despite signing 23 players this cycle, an obvious sign Mike Norvell feels great about who he returns in the room and the half-dozen freshmen who join in the 2026 class," Crawford wrote. "Four-star recruits Jasen Lopez and EJ White are newcomers to keep an eye on behind Danzy and Boggs, with Robinson being this group's true No. 1."

"The 6-foot-6 Robinson torched ACC defenses last fall after coming over from USC, finishing with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, team-bests in every category by a long shot," Crawford added. "Danzy managed three 100-yard games as a freshman and averaged 21.1 yards per catch. He scored three times in the run game on reverses, too."

Robinson was a Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist after leading Florida State with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. He was also named a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC selection. Robinson led with P4 with five games of 120+ receiving yards.

Danzy burst onto the scene after transitioning from running back to wide receiver last offseason. Despite missing practice time due to his track obligations, his ascension led to plenty of exciting plays. Danzy scored six total touchdowns, ranking at the top of the conference and top-5 nationally in yards per reception (21.2 yards).

Boggs had a record-setting high school career and instantly impressed upon his arrival at Florida State. He was the first true freshman wide receiver to start a season opener for the Seminoles in 33 years. Injuries bogged him down throughout the season but Boggs could bounce back as he goes into year two.

Florida State opens its campaign against New Mexico State on Saturday, August 29.

