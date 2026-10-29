FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: 16 Players Already Ruled Out

The Florida State Seminoles are approaching a Saturday night home game against the Clemson Tigers on Halloween. It could be a scary and frightening evening for Seminole fans if Florida State isn't able to defeat one of the worst Clemson teams in recent history.

The rivalry hasn't gone FSU's way lately. Clemson has won nine of the last ten matchups, and hasn't lost in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2014. That's pretty wild to say.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Expected to Make Debut Against Clemson

Out of the BYE week and back into a conference game, Florida State will be releasing updated ACC availability reports on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Florida State previously lost running back Ousmane Kromah, safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries. Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. and linebacker Blake Nichelson will also miss an extended period of time.

On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

First ACC Availability Report For FSU-Clemson

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State defensive back Quindarrius Jones (0) catches an interception as New Mexico State wide receiver TJ Pride (7) defends during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing the first seven games of the year due to a back injury, true freshman wide receiver Devin Carter is no longer on the report. He's primed to make his debut on Saturday night, though it'll be interesting to see if Carter touches the field on offense. Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, Jayvan Boggs, and Jasen Lopez have soaked up the majority of snaps at wide receiver.

Surprisingly, senior cornerback Quindarrius Jones is already listed as out, despite Florida State coming off an open weekend. Jones also missed the Seminoles' game against Central Arkansas at the end of September. He dealt with injuries for the majority of last season.

Nehemiah Chandler will likely start in Jones' place, though Charles Lester III needs to be ready for an expanded role.

Overall, the Seminoles ruled out nine players.

The Tigers have listed seven players as unavailable for the contest.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— LB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

QUESTIONABLE:

— DB K.J. Kirkland

PROBABLE:

— QB Malachi Marshall

— LB Chris Jones

— LB Omar Graham Jr.

— LB Mikai Gbayor

— LB Caleb LaVallee

Clemson Tigers:

OUT:

— RB David Eziomume

— WR Cole Turner

— OL Mason Wade

— DT Markus Strong

— DB Corian Gipson

— DB Shavar Young Jr.

— DB Polo Anderson

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Gordon Sellars III

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