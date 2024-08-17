WWE Unveils Florida State 'Legacy Title' Belt For Over $500
With kickoff for the 2024 season just a week away in Ireland, a major stadium renovation, and major recruiting battles, the Florida State Seminoles are constantly in the news for one reason or another. It is one of the many perks of being a top brand in college athletics.
Another perk is collaborations with other major brands. Earlier this year it was the Cactus Jack by Travis Scott line partnering with major college brands in the "Jack goes back to college" line. Most recently, however, the Seminoles find themselves in a collaboration with the WWE in a newly released line of collegiate title belts.
On Friday, the WWE unveiled officially licensed 'Legacy Title' Belts in collaboration with select schools from the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and ACC. In addition to FSU, 19 other top college programs are included in the release.
The garnet and gold belt pays homage, not only to the athletic program but to Florida State University as an institution. "Vires Artes Mores," which means "strength, skill, character" is the university's motto and can be seen above the Seminole head on the centerpiece of the belt. Below the head is the year "1851" which is the year the university was founded. Behind are the two pillars of the Westcott Building, which is the centerpiece of the FSU campus. The bottom of the belt reads "Go Noles."
Priced at $549.99, the official Florida State Seminoles WWE Legacy Title Belt is available for purchase on the WWE website and Fanatics.
The description of the belt on WWE's website is listed below.
"Game time just got a whole lot more interesting thanks to the WWE. Champion your Florida State Seminoles pride with this WWE Legacy Title Belt. Slung over your shoulder or fitted around your waist, it will be easy to channel your inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, John Cena or Roman Reigns while cheering on the Florida State Seminoles. The glory of the NCAA and the prestige of the WWE make for one great tag team."
