Bleacher Report Predicts Where Two Former FSU RBs Will Find New Homes This Offseason
Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay has listed different landing spots for two former Florida State football running backs Dalvin Cook and Cam Akers. Both players have had careers full of highlights with heartbreak in between with injuries becoming setbacks.
Kay found the most realistic spot to be Indianapolis for Cook as he could be a serviceable backup to Jonathan Taylor, another player who has battled injuries. Cook most recently had a torn labrum in 2021 and a dislocated shoulder in 2022.
“The Indianapolis Colts could be the right spot for Cook to get back on track. While he'd have no chance of usurping Jonathan Taylor for RB1 duties, Cook could work as a serviceable depth option who can seamlessly step into a feature role if Taylor misses time … Indy has a real need for veteran depth following Zack Moss' departure in free agency. Cook would only need to beat out journeyman Trey Sermon (who has a mere 346 rushing yards across his first three NFL seasons) and inexperienced 2023 fifth-round pick Evan Hull to become the Colts; RB2.”- Adam Kay, Bleacher Report
Furthermore, Kay predicts the Dallas Cowboys to be a favorable spot for Cam Akers despite him tearing his Achilles tendon twice since coming into the league in 2020. However, Kay states that “he could be a steal” especially on a veteran-minimum contract.
“The soon-to-be 25-year-old possesses a rare blend of upside and proven ability that no other available free-agent running back can offer. He'll be worth a dice roll for any team that can spare a roster spot for a high-ceiling backup. The Dallas Cowboys would make sense as a landing spot for Akers after they declined to select any running backs in the 2024 draft. With a fading Ezekiel Elliott set to lead a backfield that largely lacks promise and experience behind the aging veteran, Akers could potentially take over as Dallas' top option as early as this coming season.”- Adam Kay, Bleacher Report
Should these two FSU running backs find new homes, they could surprise the league with a return to glory through a new role.
