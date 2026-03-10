FSU Football Firmly in the Mix for 19-Touchdown Playmaker

The Florida State Seminoles had a solid finish on the recruiting trail during the Early Signing Period, netting a top-20 prep class despite missing the postseason for the second straight year.

There is hope that Florida State could climb even higher in the rankings going into the 2027 cycle. While some of that will rely on the product between the lines being more consistent, there are some potential new aces on the coaching staff, such as running backs coach Kam Martin, EDGEs coach Nick Williams, and linebackers coach Ernie Sims.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Updated Roster Highlights Key Weight Gains and Losses

The next few months are pretty important with prospects in various classes stopping through Tallahassee before official visits begin in May, and a frantic run-up to the dead period at the end of June.

Florida State will have to make a few splashes this summer, and that starts with finding a way to land some unlikely targets.

Four-Star WR Includes FSU In Top-10 Schools

Earlier this month, four-star wide receiver Trenton Yancey announced he was trimming his recruitment down to ten programs. The Seminoles made the cut alongside Texas, Florida, Oregon, Notre Dame, SMU, Kentucky, Nebraska, Mississippi State, and TCU.

Yancey has yet to visit Florida State, but the program needs to get him in the building to have a true shot in this recruitment. As of now, the rising senior has scheduled official visits to Texas and Florida.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Trenton Yancey is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 192 WR is ranked as a Top 5 WR in Texas (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/qE31XI9ifV pic.twitter.com/A9tZi8vFKb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2026

During his junior season at Duncanville High School, Yancey flashed across the offense. He caught 54 passes for 780 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing 31 times for 388 yards and ten more scores. Yancey scored at least once in nine of his 12 appearances.

The 5-foot-10.5, 190-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 244 overall prospect, the No. 32 WR, and the No. 39 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 18 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.