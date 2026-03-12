FSU Football Enters Race for QB Prospect After Promising Freshman Campign

The Florida State Seminoles haven't necessarily struggled to recruit quarterbacks during head coach Mike Norvell's time in Tallahassee. Over the last few years, the program has landed promising prospects such as four-star Luke Kromenhoek, four-star AJ Duffy, four-star Kevin Sperry, and three-star Brock Glenn.

The problem has ultimately come down to development. Though the jury is still out on Sperry, Kromenhoek, Glenn, and Duffy all struggled when they were in the lineup.

Florida State made significant changes to try to get the unit back on track this offseason. The program promoted assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker to quarterbacks coach after Tony Tokarz left for the offensive coordinator job at Buffalo.

Tucker worked with the quarterbacks early in his tenure with the Seminoles. Now he's getting an opportunity in an elevated role, and FSU isn't giving itself any shortage of options on the recruiting trail, in both present and future classes.

FSU Offers 2029 QB Prospect

Ty Snell/IG

Earlier this month, rising sophomore and 2029 quarterback Ty Snell announced an offer from Florida State. Snell referenced a conversation with tight ends coach Chris Thomsen, who handles much of the state of Texas, when revealing the news on social media.

Snell's stock has skyrocketed since the beginning of the year. He's added scholarships from FSU, Auburn, Oregon, Kentucky, Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, and South Carolina, among others, dating back to January.

During his freshman campaign at Allen High School, Snell put together a solid season. He completed 67/98 passes for 1,030 yards with ten touchdowns to three interceptions. Snell added 17 carries for 161 yards and two more scores on the ground.

On September 26, Snell connected on a season-high 7/13 passes for 305 yards with one touchdown to one interception in a 62-0 victory against McKinney High School.

Snell has yet to visit Florida State so that will be the next box the Seminoles need to check.

The 6-foot-1.5, 173-pound quarterback has to be ranked by 247Sports in the 2029 class.

Information On Florida State's 2029 Class

Florida State hasn't added a commitment to #Tribe29 yet.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2026 Season?

Ashton Daniels, Redshirt Senior

Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Senior

Michael Grant, Redshirt Junior

Malachi Marshall, Junior

Kevin Sperry, Redshirt Freshman

Jaden O'Neal, Freshman

