Bleacher Report Projects Keon Coleman To Have Record-Breaking Rookie Season With Buffalo Bills
Former Florida State standout wide receiver Keon Coleman became a star in Tallahassee during his lone season at FSU, leading the team in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and catches. After being drafted in the second round with the No. 33 pick overall, there has been plenty of buzz surrounding the Opelousas, LA native, and what his talent can bring to Orchard Park, NY.
Bleacher Report recently released their stat predictions for the incoming NFL rookie wide receiver class, and Coleman was projected to have 80 receptions, 1,106 yards, and 10 touchdowns, according to Maurice Moton.
If Keon Coleman clicks with quarterback Josh Allen as well as he does with the camera during public appearances, he's going to be a star.- Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report
Though Coleman enters the league as a second-round pick, he will have plenty of opportunities to establish himself as the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 wide receiver.
The Bills traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, which frees up about 150-plus targets in the aerial attack...Coleman is a 6'4", 215-pound possession receiver who can routinely win battles for contested catches and position himself to pluck passes out of the air in the end zone.
As a collegian at Michigan State and Florida State, Coleman didn't register more than 58 catches or 798 receiving yards in a single term.
However, the big-bodied wideout could see a spike in his production with a high target volume and a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback who has a big arm.
Pairing up with a big time arm like Allen will only help Coleman's trajectory moving forward at the next level. At 6'3'', 213-pounds paired with his athleticism, Allen was happy with the Bills' decision to add him to the roster.
"I think his play style is what we needed in our offense," Allen said on NFL Network's "The Insiders." of Coleman. "Talking with our offensive coordinator, our quarterbacks coach, Brandon Beane, and, obviously, coach McDermott, a guy that's a big-bodied guy and can go win on a back-shoulder fade and not afraid to be a physical wide receiver."
The Bills are wrapping up offseason workouts on June 6 and head into a mandatory mini-camp on June 11, giving Coleman every opportunity to make his case.
