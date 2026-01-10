FSU football secures rising talent out of FCS ranks

The Florida State Seminoles are continuing to fill out their #Tribe26 class. As of now, 45 new faces will be in garnet and gold in 2026, and that number is continuing to climb.

Florida State has been forced to completely rebuild its offensive line this offseason. All five starters moved on at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign, and a few depth pieces have followed suit by entering the transfer portal.

Offensive line coach Herb Hand is putting in work, evidenced by Florida State's haul over the last few days, which now includes five additions in the trenches.

Seminoles Add Fifth Offensive Lineman To Transfer Class

On Saturday, Stephen F. Austin redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Chimdia Nwaiwu announced his commitment to the Seminoles. Nwaiwu was coming off a visit to Tallahassee after also checking out Arizona and UCLA.

Nwaiwu started all 14 games for the Lumberjacks this fall, manning the right tackle spot. In 805 snaps, he graded out at 68.8 overall, proving to be an exceptional pass-blocker (81.4) but struggling on the ground (57.5), per PFF. Nwaiwu allowed ten pressures and just one sack.

Florida State has landed a commitment from Stephen F. Austin transfer OT Chimdia Nwaiwu, his agent @AgentJoeD tells ESPN.



Seminoles adding a 6-5 301 redshirt sophomore who started 14 games at right tackle this season and had a lot of P4 interest. pic.twitter.com/LQOygPttwW — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 10, 2026

The Aledo, Texas native was named first-team All-Southland Conference in November.

Nwaiwu joined Stephen F. Austin in 2023. He didn't see the field as a true freshman and contributed as a reserve in 2024, seeing action in ten games.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 296 pounds, Nwaiwu still has a ton of potential to be tapped. Florida State and Hand are hoping to get the best out of him as he makes the transition to the FBS level.

Nawaiwu has two seasons of eligibility remaining. His older brother, Febechi, will likely be selected highly in the 2026 NFL Draft after playing at Oklahoma and North Texas.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

