Kansas City Chiefs place former FSU standout on injured reserve after foot fracture
The 2025 season might be over for one former Florida State standout before the campaign has even truly begun.
After signing with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, former Seminole and NFL veteran Janarius Robinson was hoping to help take the team back to championship heights. Instead, he'll miss significant time after being injured in the Chiefs' preseason opener.
Janarius Robinson Suffers Fractured Foot
Earlier this week, Kansas City announced it was placing Robinson on Injured Reserve due to a fractured foot. The injury occurred during the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Saturday.
Prior to going down, Robinson totaled one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He was on the fringe to make the roster and this setback could lead to him searching for a new opportunity once he's healthy again.
This Isn't The First Injury Robinson Has Dealt With
Since beginning his professional career, Robinson has unfortunately dealt with plenty of injuries. He suffered a torn ACL before his rookie season began with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The following season, Robinson was placed on IR due to a season-ending ankle injury about a month after the Philadelphia Eagles signed him off Minnesota's practice squad.
It's been a disappointing run for Robinson after a relatively healthy college career. He played in 39 consecutive games at Florida State from 2017-20, starting in 28 of those contests.
Robinson spent the past two seasons bouncing between the Las Vegas Raiders' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in 16 games with the franchise, totaling 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
