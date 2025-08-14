Nole Gameday

Kansas City Chiefs place former FSU standout on injured reserve after foot fracture

The former Seminole is set to miss significant time.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The 2025 season might be over for one former Florida State standout before the campaign has even truly begun.

After signing with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, former Seminole and NFL veteran Janarius Robinson was hoping to help take the team back to championship heights. Instead, he'll miss significant time after being injured in the Chiefs' preseason opener.

Janarius Robinson Suffers Fractured Foot

Janarius Robinson
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Janarius Robinson (98) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Kansas City announced it was placing Robinson on Injured Reserve due to a fractured foot. The injury occurred during the Chiefs' 20-17 preseason opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Saturday.

Prior to going down, Robinson totaled one tackle, one tackle for loss, and one sack. He was on the fringe to make the roster and this setback could lead to him searching for a new opportunity once he's healthy again.

This Isn't The First Injury Robinson Has Dealt With

Janarius Robinson
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) walks off of the field following the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Since beginning his professional career, Robinson has unfortunately dealt with plenty of injuries. He suffered a torn ACL before his rookie season began with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. The following season, Robinson was placed on IR due to a season-ending ankle injury about a month after the Philadelphia Eagles signed him off Minnesota's practice squad.

It's been a disappointing run for Robinson after a relatively healthy college career. He played in 39 consecutive games at Florida State from 2017-20, starting in 28 of those contests.

Robinson spent the past two seasons bouncing between the Las Vegas Raiders' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in 16 games with the franchise, totaling 13 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

