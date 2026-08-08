Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Florida State Standout

The NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday night with a thrilling exhibition between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals that came down to the last play of the game.

The remainder of the league will begin their preseason slates over the next week.

READ MORE: FSU Football May Have Struck Gold With Prized LB Addition

At this stage of training camp, teams can still have up to 90 players on their rosters. That means the next few weeks are crucial as franchises ultimately cut down to 53.

Another former Florida State standout is getting an opportunity to stick at the NFL level.

Dallas Cowboys Sign Former FSU RB Jashaun Corbin

Aug 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Jashaun Corbin (30) on the field against the Detroit Lions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys announced the addition of former FSU running back Jashaun Corbin, who will be taking Dominic Richardson's place on the roster.

Corbin joins the Cowboys following a second stint in the UFL, where he led the Orlando Storm in rushing, ranking No. 3 overall in the league. He compiled 131 carries for 438 yards and four total touchdowns, while also contributing on special teams.

The @dallascowboys signed RB Jashaun Corbin and waived RB Dominic Richardson. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 7, 2026

Outside of Javonte Williams, the Cowboys don't have a very proven running back room, which is made up of Corbin, Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, and Israel Abanikanda.

The 25-year-old has failed to get his foot in the door in previous attempts to leap to the NFL level.

An undrafted free agent in 2022, Corbin has went through the preseason with the New York Giants (2022, 2023) and Atlanta Falcons (2025). He spent his rookie season on New York's practice squad.

In 2023, Corbin earned a brief practice squad opportunity with the Carolina Panthers. He saw action in six games, rushing once for 1 yard and catching 3 passes for 12 yards.

Corbin completed his first stint in the UFL in 2025. He finished atop the league with 97 carries for 514 yards and 4 touchdowns.

That led to his time with the Falcons and a practice squad spot with the New England Patriots during the 2025-26 season. The Patriots released Corbin back in December.

Corbin initially began his college career at Texas A&M but transferred to Florida State in 2020. Despite coming off a season-ending injury, he finished second on the team in rushing during his first season with the program and led the Seminoles in rushing the following year.

In his two years at Florida State, Corbin saw action in 21 games, making 20 starts. He rushed 224 times for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 259 yards and another score.

In 2021, Corbin had the two longest rushes in the ACC with an 89-yard touchdown against No. 9 Notre Dame and a 75-yard touchdown against Louisville, tying an FSU record. He was named third-team All-ACC for his performance.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (31)?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

OLB Jared Verse - Cleveland Browns

RB Jashaun Corbin - Dallas Cowboys

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

RB Roydell Williams - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Bobby Hart - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

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