Houston Texans Bring Back Former Florida State National Champion

Football is almost back, in both college and the NFL.

At the professional level, the preseason is well underway and the exhibitions began on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game.

READ MORE: FSU Football May Have Struck Gold With Prized LB Addition

The Florida State Seminoles have multiple former players fighting to stick with their respective teams, whether that's on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

A 2013 national champion is back on the board with the regular season closing in.

Houston Texans Bringing Back Former Seminole Mario Edwards Jr.

According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans are signing former Florida State defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. to a one-year minimum deal.

This a big development as the Texans actually released Edwards Jr. earlier this year after he failed a physical. He's been working his way back from a torn pectoral that prematurely ended his 2025-26 campaign.

Houston brought Edwards Jr. in for a workout prior to signing him, which probably means he's trending the right direction health-wise.

#Texans did a one-year veteran minimum deal for defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr., per a league source. With a good, healthy season as part of a deep defensive line rotation can cash in next year. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 6, 2026

Last season, Edwards Jr. appeared in 14 games, totaling 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

A year earlier, his first in Houston, Edwards Jr. had one of the most productive seasons of his career, racking up 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections.

Edwards Jr.'s stint in Houston is only the third time that he's spent at least two seasons with the same franchise. He suited up for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2015-17 and the Chicago Bears from 2020-21. Outside of that, Edwards Jr. wasn't with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, or Seattle Seahawks for more than a year.

During his time at the NFL level, Edwards Jr. has appeared in 141 games and made 45 starts. He's totaled 200 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 8 pass deflections. The Raiders took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Edwards Jr. played his college career at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He was regarded as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2012 class and a five-star prospect. Edwards Jr. developed into a key starter at defensive end during the program's run to a National Championship and inaugural College Football Playoff selection in 2013-14.

In three years with the Seminoles, he recorded 95 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and seven pass deflections. Edwards Jr. was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2013 and First-Team All-ACC in 2014.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (30)?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

OLB Jared Verse - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts

RB Roydell Williams - Indianapolis Colts

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

OL Bobby Hart - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

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