Houston Texans Bring Back Former Florida State National Champion
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Football is almost back, in both college and the NFL.
At the professional level, the preseason is well underway and the exhibitions began on Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game.
READ MORE: FSU Football May Have Struck Gold With Prized LB Addition
The Florida State Seminoles have multiple former players fighting to stick with their respective teams, whether that's on the 53-man roster or practice squad.
A 2013 national champion is back on the board with the regular season closing in.
Houston Texans Bringing Back Former Seminole Mario Edwards Jr.
According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans are signing former Florida State defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. to a one-year minimum deal.
This a big development as the Texans actually released Edwards Jr. earlier this year after he failed a physical. He's been working his way back from a torn pectoral that prematurely ended his 2025-26 campaign.
Houston brought Edwards Jr. in for a workout prior to signing him, which probably means he's trending the right direction health-wise.
Last season, Edwards Jr. appeared in 14 games, totaling 13 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
A year earlier, his first in Houston, Edwards Jr. had one of the most productive seasons of his career, racking up 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass deflections.
Edwards Jr.'s stint in Houston is only the third time that he's spent at least two seasons with the same franchise. He suited up for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2015-17 and the Chicago Bears from 2020-21. Outside of that, Edwards Jr. wasn't with the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, or Seattle Seahawks for more than a year.
During his time at the NFL level, Edwards Jr. has appeared in 141 games and made 45 starts. He's totaled 200 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 26 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 8 pass deflections. The Raiders took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Edwards Jr. played his college career at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He was regarded as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2012 class and a five-star prospect. Edwards Jr. developed into a key starter at defensive end during the program's run to a National Championship and inaugural College Football Playoff selection in 2013-14.
In three years with the Seminoles, he recorded 95 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and seven pass deflections. Edwards Jr. was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2013 and First-Team All-ACC in 2014.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams (30)?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns
OLB Jared Verse - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DL Derrick Nnadi - Indianapolis Colts
RB Roydell Williams - Indianapolis Colts
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OL Jacob Rizy - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
TE Jaheim Bell - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers
OL Bobby Hart - Seattle Seahawks
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG