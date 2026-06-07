Former Florida State Star Hit With 12-Year Suspension
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Former Florida State track star and World Championship silver medalist Marvin Bracy-Williams has been suspended for 12 years after committing multiple whereabout failures, according to a ruling announced this week.
Bracy-Williams, who competed with the FSU football team before pursuing a professional track career, was sanctioned after a third anti-doping rule violation related to missed drug tests and a failure to provide accurate testing information.
"The period of ineligibility for first whereabouts failure rule violations ranges from one to two years, depending on the athlete’s degree of fault. Because this was the American sprinter's third violation, he was subject to an increased sanction between eight years and a lifetime period of ineligibility."
Former Seminole Receives Lengthy Suspension
One of the fastest recruits in the country coming out of Orlando Boone High School, Bracy-Williams signed with Florida State in 2012 as a dual-sport athlete. After spending one season with the football team, he chose to focus on track and field full-time.
He represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics and captured a silver medal in the 100 meters at the 2022 World Championships, establishing himself as one of the world's top sprinters.
Athletes who are part of a registered testing pool are required to provide accurate information about their location and availability for out-of-competition drug testing. Repeated missed tests or failures to provide accurate whereabouts information can lead to anti-doping sanctions.
Suspension Marks Another Setback for Bracy-Williams
The latest sanction comes after Bracy-Williams accepted a 45-month suspension in 2025 for anti-doping violations. The new penalty extends his absence from competition well into the future.
Bracy-Williams quickly emerged as one of the top sprinters in the United States, earning a spot on Team USA for the 2016 Summer Olympics. The former Seminole reached the peak of his career in 2022 when he won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships, cementing his status among the world's elite sprinters.
The former four-star recruit and Under Armor All-American is facing a lengthy absence from competition, adding another setback to a career that once established him as one of the world's top sprinters.
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Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3IIIFollow TommyM3III