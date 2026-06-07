Former Florida State Star Hit With 12-Year Suspension

Former Florida State track star and World Championship silver medalist Marvin Bracy-Williams has been suspended for 12 years after committing multiple whereabout failures, according to a ruling announced this week.

Bracy-Williams, who competed with the FSU football team before pursuing a professional track career, was sanctioned after a third anti-doping rule violation related to missed drug tests and a failure to provide accurate testing information.

"The period of ineligibility for first whereabouts failure rule ​violations ranges from one to two years, depending on the athlete’s degree of fault. Because this was the American sprinter's third violation, he was ​subject to an increased sanction between eight years and ​a lifetime period of ineligibility."

Former Seminole Receives Lengthy Suspension

Bracy-Williams - Instagram.com

One of the fastest recruits in the country coming out of Orlando Boone High School, Bracy-Williams signed with Florida State in 2012 as a dual-sport athlete. After spending one season with the football team, he chose to focus on track and field full-time.

He represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics and captured a silver medal in the 100 meters at the 2022 World Championships, establishing himself as one of the world's top sprinters.

Athletes who are part of a registered testing pool are required to provide accurate information about their location and availability for out-of-competition drug testing. Repeated missed tests or failures to provide accurate whereabouts information can lead to anti-doping sanctions.

Suspension Marks Another Setback for Bracy-Williams

Marvin Bracy-Williams - Instagram.com

The latest sanction comes after Bracy-Williams accepted a 45-month suspension in 2025 for anti-doping violations. The new penalty extends his absence from competition well into the future.

Bracy-Williams quickly emerged as one of the top sprinters in the United States, earning a spot on Team USA for the 2016 Summer Olympics. The former Seminole reached the peak of his career in 2022 when he won a silver medal in the 100-meter dash at the World Athletics Championships, cementing his status among the world's elite sprinters.

The former four-star recruit and Under Armor All-American is facing a lengthy absence from competition, adding another setback to a career that once established him as one of the world's top sprinters.

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