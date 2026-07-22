Florida State Makes Move For Blue-Chip Defensive Back Recruit

The Florida State Seminoles are ready to get back on the football field.

Before the preseason begins, the coaching staff is staying busy on all fronts. In between the preparation for fall camp, Florida State is still evaluating and offering new recruits.

READ MORE: FSU Football QB Commit Has Two-Word Reaction To Home Run Recruiting Win

The majority of positions in #Tribe27 are basically set at this time, meaning the Seminoles can start looking ahead to prospects in future classes.

Florida State is targeting a highly-ranked recruit in the 2028 cycle late in July.

FSU Offers Four-Star 2028 Defensive Back

On Tuesday, the Seminoles extended an offer to four-star defensive back and rising junior, DeNairo Girton Jr., who referred to safeties coach Evan Cooper when revealing the news on social media.

Girton Jr. has earned well over 15 offers, with teams such as Michigan, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Indiana, UCLA, and Virginia Tech joining his recruitment since February.

This offseason, Girton Jr. visited Penn State three times. He also saw Ohio State.

Now that the Seminoles have thrown their hat in the ring, getting Girton Jr. to campus will be a priority.

During his sophomore season at Great Mills High School, Girton Jr. totaled 31 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown, and 2 interceptions, including one he brought back for a score.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety is regarded as the No. 150 overall prospect, the No. 13 S, and the No. 6 recruit in Maryland in the 2028 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2028 Class

Florida State holds two verbal commitment in #Tribe28, which ranks No. 7 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2028 Class?

Three-Star TE Troy Silberzahn

Three-Star DB Chayse Brown

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2026 Season?

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Senior

Donny Hiebert, Senior

Quindarrius Jones, Senior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Junior

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Junior

Karson Hobbs, Junior

Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Sophomore

CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Sophomore

Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Sophomore

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Sophomore

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Sophomore

Ma'Khi Jones, Sophomore

Gregory Xavier Thomas, Redshirt Freshman

Max Redmon, Redshirt Freshman

Antonio Cromartie Jr., Redshirt Freshman

Chauncey Kennon, Freshman

Darryl Bell III, Freshman

Jordan Crutchfield, Freshman

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