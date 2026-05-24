In-State RB Target Chooses SEC Program Over FSU Football

Florida State's running back board has taken various hits since the beginning of May. In recent weeks, four-star Ty Keys (Miami) and four-star Brayden Tyson (South Carolina) have ended up elsewhere.

That's left the Seminoles and running backs coach Kam Martin shuffling through their remaining options. Martin has been checking in on some of FSU's top targets as summer official visits draw closer.

READ MORE: FSU’s Mike Norvell Lands At No. 1 In Latest ESPN Ranking

Martin remains in search of his first prep addition with the Seminoles. It seems like he'll have to wait at least another month to break the drought.

Three-Star RB Chooses Kentucky Over FSU, Others

Santaluces running back Kelsey Gerald runs the ball against the Gators in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on August 29, 2025. | GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, three-star running back Kelsey Gerald announced his commitment to Kentucky over Florida State, Indiana, and Auburn.

Gerald was among the recruits that the Seminoles were trying to bring in for an official visit this summer. He had yet to schedule that trip.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 RB Kelsey Gerald has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 203 RB chose the Wildcats over Indiana, Auburn, and Florida State



“Big Blue Nation, I’m home and ready to work!😼💙”https://t.co/q3vhAqIcUt pic.twitter.com/DezV2YcZnH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2026

Florida State did host Gerald for an unofficial visit in March. The Seminoles joined his recruitment last summer.

However, Kentucky has been rolling under new head coach Will Stein. The Wildcats are holding onto a top-10 class and previously beat out Florida State for four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot.

During his junior season at Santaluces Community High School, Gerald rushed 158 times for 1,267 yards and ten touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 222 yards and another score.

Gerald compiled 100+ rushing yards in six games, including a season-high 32 carries for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-27 victory against Palm Beach Central High School on September 19.

The 5-foot-10.5, 195-pound running back is regarded as the No. 695 overall prospect, the No. 49 RB, and the No. 59 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

With Gerald off the board, Florida State will turn to targets such such as four-star Jayden Miles, four-star Daylon Gordon, three-star Tai Phillips, three-star Asa Barnes, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 40 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star QB Logan Flaherty

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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