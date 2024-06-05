Former FSU Football DE Jared Verse Praised by Teammate During LA Rams' OTAs
Los Angeles Rams linebacker and NFL sophomore Byron Young recently spoke to J.B. Long and Maurice Jones-Drew about his rookie season and first impressions of first-round draft pick Jared Verse.
Young had nothing but good things to say about Verse. He was even humble enough to say that the former Florida State football defensive end is “doing way better than me last year.” He continued, “Coming through OTAs, he’s handling it like a pro so I can already see he’s going to be really special. That’s what I like about him.”
Furthermore, the Rams linebacker immediately mentioned Verse when asked about who’s impressed him throughout the early stages of the summer.
“I’m going to start with Jared Verse. No lie, if you’ve been here so far, he’s just handling it like a pro,” Young said. “His get-off is insane, rushing the passer, every day just showing up, listening, being accountable. Me being a vet and him being younger, he’s listening. He’s just a guy that wants to learn. Every day I talk to him and that’s what I love about him. He’s a guy that’s hungry. He’s definitely hungry.”
Young told Long and Jones-Drew that Verse had made his voice known early on, both on and off the field.
“I love it. I was telling coach about that the other day. He definitely brings the dog out of me. His aggression, his love for the game. Every day he comes out there, you’re going to hear him and that’s what we need," Young said. "We need that spark, man. It’ll be some days, I feel like we’re starting slow but, you will hear him, and he will spark up the team. When they drafted him, I already knew he was like that, so I was just happy. I was like, I’ve got to come out of my shell more so he’s definitely going to have me do that.”
Verse’s career at Florida State was filled with dominant play and an impressive stat sheet to go alongside it. In 15 games played for the Seminoles, Verse recorded 45 solo tackles, 89 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 18 sacks. He posted 4.5 sacks, 12 total tackles, and six tackles for loss in his final two games against Florida on the road and Louisville in Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.
