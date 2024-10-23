How To Watch Florida State at Miami: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Florida State Seminoles are entering the back half of the season and will face one of their toughest rivals all year when they travel to Miami Gardens, Florida, this weekend. The 'Noles are set for a Saturday night showdown against the Miami Hurricanes, showcasing one of the best college football rivalries in modern history.
The Hurricanes have been on a hot streak, winning their first seven games, and enter the contest with an untarnished record, while the Seminoles haven't been as fortunate. FSU is currently 1-6 and still looking for answers on offense. On top of the heated rivalry with the team down south, Florida State will be fighting for a chance at bowl eligibility, and No. 6 Miami stands in its path.
It will be a tall order for the guys in garnet and gold as Miami has averaged over 50 points per game under transfer quarterback Cam Ward who will likely be contending for a Heisman when it is all said and done.
Meanwhile, Florida State has only hit the 21-point mark once, in its season-opening loss against Georgia Tech, and the revolving door on their depth chart continues to cause problems, whether due to injury, lack of experience, or both.
Special teams have been a bright spot for the Seminoles and they are currently first in the nation with five blocked kicks this season, courtesy of four field goals and one punt block. Running back Sam Singleton had a 95-yard kickoff return in last weekend's loss against Duke and Florida State will field both Lou Groza and Ray Guy potentials in kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno.
Still, Florida State heads into the matchup as three-touchdown underdogs and will need every ounce of the team in order to pull off an upset. They held Duke to 180 yards of total offense last weekend and currently rank third in the ACC in red zone defense.
Can the Seminoles muster enough to knock off the Hurricanes for a fourth straight year, or will Florida State continue its downward trend and fall to 1-7 on the season?
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes
Current Records: Florida State (1-6, 1-5 ACC) vs. Miami (7-0, 3-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 26, at 7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Miami Gardens, Fla. - Hard Rock Stadium (65,326)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch, Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek, Reporter: Taylor McGregor
Radio: Seminole Sports Network or on SiriusXM Radio Channel No. 391
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Spread: FSU +21, (-112), Miami -21, (-108)
Over/Under: Over 54.5 (-108), Under 54.5 (-112)
Moneyline: FSU (+850), Miami (-1450)
Series History: The Hurricanes lead the all-time series 35-33, while Florida State holds a 21-18 advantage in games played at Miami.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
