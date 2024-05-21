Former FSU Football Star Keon Coleman Wears Friendship Bracelet From Buffalo Bills Fan
Florida State had many great moments during the 2023 college football season, which saw the team win its first 13 games, including the ACC Championship over Louisville. The addition of Keon Coleman, a Michigan State wide receiver transfer, helped the outlook of the offense on the season. He broke out as a superstar and recently landed with the Buffalo Bills after one year in Tallahassee.
Coleman, drafted early in the second round by the Bills, has yet to play a snap in the NFL, but he's quickly becoming a fan favorite in the league. He's already strung together hilarious viral moments as a member of the Bills, and it's nothing new for Seminoles fans.
While wearing garnet and gold, Coleman's personality and play on the field both shined. He caught 50 passes for 658 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a Seminole. He was electric, creating multiple highlights along the way, too.
On Monday, a photo of Coleman surfaced on social media. At the NFLPA Rookie Premier, the standout wide receiver was photographed wearing a friendship bracelet sent to him by a fan. A 9-year-old boy named Logan Bittner wrote Coleman a welcome letter upon arriving in Buffalo, gifting him a friendship bracelet he offers for free.
Bittner made the letter personal, even including a sketch of Coleman scoring a touchdown and dropping food recommendations alongside the two bracelets.
The Bills Mafia runs deep with some of the most passionate fans across the NFL, and it seems Coleman is going to be a favorite as he obviously looks to give back to the fanbase. X (formerly Twitter) user Leslie took to the platform to share the story.
"In case you needed another reason to love @keoncoleman6: My friend's son wrote him a letter and sent it with these bracelets..." Leslie wrote. "And Keon wore them for his rookie pics. This boy's day was MADE."
Coleman won the hearts of Seminoles fans in his lone season in Tallahassee, and he isn't wasting any time doing the same in Buffalo.
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
