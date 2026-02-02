2027 Super Bowl Odds: Seahawks, Rams, Ravens and Bills Highlight Top Contenders

Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is less than a week away, but the betting market has already started looking ahead to the 2026 season and Super Bowl LXI.

FanDuel Sportsbook released the odds for next season’s Super Bowl champion, and Sam Darnold and the Seahawks – the favorite in Super Bowl 60 – are favored to win that matchup as well.

Seattle is +750 to win the Super Bowl next season while the Los Angeles Rams (+800) are the only other team shorter than 12/1 to win it all.

These odds could and likely will change depending upon the result of Super Bowl LX, but they are an interesting indication of how Vegas feels about each team heading into the offseason.

2027 Super Bowl Odds for Every Team

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks: +750

Los Angeles Rams: +800

Baltimore Ravens: +1200

Buffalo Bills: +1200

Green Bay Packers: +1300

Los Angeles Chargers: +1500

Philadelphia Eagles: +1500

Detroit Lions: +1600

Kansas City Chiefs: +1600

New England Patriots: +1700

San Francisco 49ers: +1800

Denver Broncos: +2000

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2000

Houston Texans: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2700

Cincinnati Bengals: +3000

Dallas Cowboys: +3000

Indianapolis Colts:+4000

Washington Commanders: +4500

Atlanta Falcons: +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +5000

Minnesota Vikings: +5500

New York Giants: +7500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +10000

Cleveland Browns: +12500

Las Vegas Raiders: +12500

Tennessee Titans: +15000

Carolina Panthers: +15000

New Orleans Saints: +17500

Arizona Cardinals: +20000

Miami Dolphins: +22500

New York Jets: +25000

Takeaways from 2027 Super Bowl Opening Odds

Matthew Stafford Expected Back?

Matthew Stafford finished the 2025 regular season as the favorite to win the MVP award, but that wasn’t expected prior to Week 1.

The veteran quarterback dealt with a back injury before the 2025 season that called into question how effective he’d be, and he seemingly erased all of those concerns by leading the Rams to the NFC title game.

Even though Stafford is nearing the end of his career, these odds suggest that he’ll be back for the 2026 season, as the Rams would not be the No. 2 choice to win the Super Bowl if their quarterback situation was in flux. Los Angeles finished the 2025 season with the No. 5 seed in the NFC before knocking off Carolina and Chicago in the playoffs.

Oddsmakers Cool on Chiefs With Patrick Mahomes Hurt

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a staple atop the Super Bowl odds in the Patrick Mahomes era, but there appears to be some uncertainty surrounding them in the 2026 campaign.

Mahomes suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 season, and there’s a chance he won’t be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. If that’s the case, Kansas City could fall even further than +1600 in this market.

Oddsmakers are giving the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers (an interesting pick since they scored just three points in their lone playoff game this season) better odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

Kansas City likely has a lot of moves it needs to make in the offseason to build a true contender around Mahomes after missing the playoffs in the 2025 season.

Patriots, Broncos, Jaguars Disrespected After Strong 2025 Seasons

The top three seeds in the AFC in the 2025 season were as follows:

No. 1: Denver (14-3)

No. 2: New England (14-3)

No. 3: Jacksonville (13-4)

Yet, none of those teams cracked the top four in the AFC in the opening odds to win Super Bowl LXI. New England, which is a 4.5-point underdog in Super Bowl LX, is +1700 to win it all next season while Denver and Jacksonville are tied at +2000.

While those teams all blew past their preseason expectations in the 2025 season, it is interesting that oddsmakers expect them all to take a step back when it comes to Super Bowl contention in the 2026 campaign.

John Harbaugh Projected to Improve Giants

The bottom half of the Super Bowl odds may have a hidden gem in there, especially after the Seahawks and Patriots made Super Bowl LX after both being +6000 to win it all prior to the 2025 season.

One team to monitor could be the New York Giants, who had one of the worst records in the NFL in the 2025 season but are +7500 to win the Super Bowl next season with John Harbaugh taking over as the franchise’s head coach.

Harbaugh won a Super Bowl during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and it’ll be interesting to see how much he improves the infrastructure around Jaxson Dart on a Giants team that does have a boatload of young talent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.