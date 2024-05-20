Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Announces Transfer To FCS Program
The majority of the players who departed from Florida State in the winter or spring have already found new homes. There are only a handful of former Seminoles remaining on the open market.
On Monday afternoon, former FSU wide receiver Joshua Burrell announced that he was continuing his college career as a graduate transfer at Furman. The Paladins are a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and compiled a 10-3 record while qualifying for the playoffs in 2023.
Interestingly enough, Burrell claimed that he'll be joining Furman as a tight end. That wasn't one of the multiple positions that he contributed to in Tallahassee as he worked as a wide receiver and running back with the Seminoles.
The move will open a path to immediate playing time with the Paladins. It'll also get Burrell closer to home as he's originally from South Carolina. The drive to Greenville is only about two hours from where he grew up in Blythewood.
Burrell was limited by injuries throughout his three years at Florida State. A leg injury prematurely ended his true freshman campaign and he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery in 2022. Burrell rebounded to appear in ten games this past season with most of those contributions coming on special teams. He signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class.
Florida State still has 12 scholarship wide receivers on the roster ahead of the 2024 season; redshirt senior Kentron Poitier, redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas, redshirt senior Darion Williamson, redshirt senior Deuce Spann, senior Malik Benson, sophomore Hykeem Williams, sophomore Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman Jalen Brown, true freshman Camdon Frier, true freshman Lawaynce McCoy, true freshman BJ Gibson, and true freshman Elijah Moore. Benson and Brown both joined the team out of the portal prior to the spring. Hill is out for the season after being injured earlier this year.
Only two players from Florida State's roster decided to transfer after the beginning of spring practice; wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina) and cornerback Greedy Vance (USC).
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (SMU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
