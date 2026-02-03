Stefon Diggs Praises Josh Allen in Message to Bills Fans

Stefon Diggs had a message for Bills fans as he prepares for Super Bowl LX for a division rival.

The 32-year-old receiver spent four highly productive seasons in Buffalo, but the team moved on from him following the 2023 season, trading him to the Texans in exchange for two draft picks. After spending 2024 in Houston, Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million deal with the Patriots before the 2025 season.

Diggs was asked if he had a message for Bills fans and had a classy reply that gave a hat tip to quarterback Josh Allen.

“I love y’all, I know I’m far gone, but I do miss you, I have a great relationship with y’all,” Diggs said. “Keep hanging your hat on that quarterback. That quarterback is a Hall of Fame quarterback. Parts of me wish things were different because I do got a lot of love and respect for that team... I know they’re not huge fans of me at this point, but... I got a lot of love and respect for that organization and that fan base.”

It’s clear Diggs enjoyed playing for the fans in Buffalo.

After suffering a torn ACL while playing for the Texans in 2024, Diggs bounced back big time with the Patriots this season. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He has been a reliable top target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye and has turned back the clock to some of his more dominant seasons with the Bills.

Stefon Diggs career stats

Diggs was good during the first five seasons of his career with the Vikings, but became a star after Minnesota traded him to the Bills in March of 2020 along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for Buffalo’s first, fifth, and sixth-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Allen and Diggs immediately became an elite combo. The star wideout racked up four consecutive seasons with 100 or more receptions and topped 1,000 yards in each of those years. Overall, during his four seasons in Buffalo, Diggs had 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535) in 2020 while being named first team All-Pro and going to four consecutive Pro Bowls.

Diggs returned to form in 2025, after only playing in eight games in 2024 due to a knee injury. He has now topped 1,000 yards in seven of his last eight seasons, and has topped 85 receptions in six of his last eight.

While there was a lot of good news for Diggs this season, he was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, and misdemeanor assault and battery in December. The charges stem from a Dec. 2 incident involving his personal chef. Diggs has denied the allegations.

He is due to be arraigned on Feb. 13, five days after Super Bowl LX.

