FSU Football Trying to Flip Offensive Commit From Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida State Seminoles are attempting to rebuild the trenches following the departure of multiple starters on both sides of the ball.

FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand helped rebuild a struggling offensive line unit after he was hired in 2024, alongside offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. The two have produced a top-15 rushing offense and a top-20 total offense in four consecutive seasons. Last year, the Seminoles ranked No. 6 nationally in total offense and led the ACC in rushing offense.

As the 'Noles look to reset and reload on the offensive line, there have been some high-priority commits on campus this past weekend. Florida State had four-star edge prospect Frederick Ards II visiting Tallahassee, Florida, while also landing three-star edge rusher Anthony Cavallaro for the Class of 2027.

Another High-Value Recruit Visits Campus

Kelsey Adams - Instagram.com

The Seminoles hosted four-star offensive tackle and UGA commit Kelsey Adams over the weekend. Adams checks in at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds and is ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. He represents the type of high-upside target the staff needs to prioritize as it works to reshape the narrative around Florida State’s offensive line.

Adams Continues Building a Relationship with FSU

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn looks on before a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Langston Hughes High School product is a dual-sport athlete, competing in basketball and track and field. He currently has offers from multiple programs, including the North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia Tech Hokies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and Ole Miss Rebels. Florida State offered Adams in September of 2024, and his end-of-January visit marks the third time he has been on campus, following a camp in June and an unofficial visit in September of 2024.

Florida State currently holds the No. 10 recruiting class in 2027, and if the Seminoles manage a flip, Adams, he will be the first offensive line commit in #Tribe27. They only have five players committed for 2027 as of now.

Who is Committed to Florida State for 2027?

Mekhi Williams, DB, 4-star

Gregory Batson, LB, 3-star

Anthony Cavallaro, EDGE, 3-star

Jemari Foreman, DB, 3-star

Connor Winn, TE, 3-star

