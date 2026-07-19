Former FSU Football Stars Make NFL Preseason Top 100

The NFL has begun unveiling its annual ranking of the league’s top 100 players, and a pair of former Florida State stars have already made the cut on the annual list determined by a vote of NFL players.

Jalen Ramsey and Josh Sweat were included in the first 40 names revealed, and with the countdown continuing through September, more Seminoles could soon join them.

Ramsey and Sweat Represent Florida State in NFL Top 100

Nov 18, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Josh Sweat (9) applies defensive pressure during the second quarter against the Delaware State Hornets and the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramsey checked in at No. 82, while Sweat landed at No. 78. Both are NFL veterans preparing for their second seasons with their respective teams after Ramsey joined the Pittsburgh Steelers and Sweat signed with the Arizona Cardinals last offseason.

A couple Noles have already made the NFL Top 100 for 2026



7️⃣8️⃣ Josh Sweat

8️⃣2️⃣ Jalen Ramsey#NFLNoles | #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/8nfGdwSTsc — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) July 19, 2026

Sweat appeared in all 17 games during his first season with the Cardinals, recording 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, a career-high 12 sacks, and 17 quarterback hits.

His performance moved him up 17 spots from his place in last year’s rankings.

"Sweat's stock continues to rise among his NFL brethren as he's now made the Top 100 for two straight years, rising 17 spots in the process," NFL.com's Grant Gordon wrote. "While Arizona struggled to a three-win season, Sweat largely flourished in his first campaign with the Cards. His sacks were a career best in his eighth season and so, too, were his four forced fumbles."

Ramsey also remained productive throughout the 2025 season, recording 88 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, eight pass breakups and one interception across 17 games.

His willingness to change positions from corner to safety as Pittsburgh dealt with injuries became a defining part of his first season with the organization.

"Ramsey was revitalized in his first season with Pittsburgh through a midseason role change," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack wrote. "With the Steelers’ secondary decimated by injuries, Ramsey moved primarily to safety during the second half of the campaign to tremendous success. He tied his career high in tackles and doubled his career sack total"

More Former Seminoles Could Still Join the List

Florida State defensive back Jalen Ramsey (13) makes a hard tackle on Duke's Braxton Deaver Dec. 7, 2013. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ramsey and Sweat may not be Florida State’s only representatives when the countdown ends.

There are still 60 spots available as the league works its way toward a No. 1. The NFL will unveil two players every weekday at 10 and 11 a.m. ET through Aug. 21.

The top 10 will then be released one player at a time each weekday from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, meaning additional former Seminoles could still appear in the NFL top 100.

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