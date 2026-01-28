2026 NFL Top 100 Player Projection, Nos. 50–11: Young QBs Are headed for Stardom

Gilberto Manzano: 2026 NFL Top 100 Player Projection, Nos. 100–51

It wouldn’t bother me if you saw the first half of our top 100 NFL rankings and viewed it more as a list for players about to make the leap. We did have 11 rookies ranked after all.

Betting on inexperienced players to break out next season led to difficult decisions. I might regret leaving off a handful of established veterans. I initially wrote down 200 players who should be considered for the top 100.

But we only have two rookies ranked from Nos. 50 to 11 because there are many All-Pros in the midst of their primes for this portion of the list. You can’t be a one-trick pony to be mentioned among the league’s best players. We certainly noticed the versatility from the two rookies who made it to the latter half of our list.

We’ve also reached the point where it’s not only my absurd thoughts and predictions. My MMQB colleagues helped me decide the top 20 players through a voting process. I paid extra attention to the rising players who received at least one vote but fell well short of landing a top-20 spot.

And shoutout to Conor Orr for not letting the offensive lineman go unnoticed. We all love to highlight the quarterbacks and skill players, but those players need the big guys in the trenches to shine.

As for one more note from the next set of rankings: I went all in on a second-year quarterback emerging as a superstar in 2026 after a sensational playoff run.

Again, this list is all about the future. Clear the way for the DeLorean, and let’s hit the road for Nos. 50 to 11. On Thursday, we’ll reveal the top 10.

50. Quenton Nelson, G, Colts

Nelson, who will turn 30 in March, has been one of the most decorated guards since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2018. He’s made six All-Pro teams (three first- and three second-team selections), including in ’25. He’s a relentless run blocker and a stout pass protector.

49. Milton Williams, DT, Patriots

It feels wrong to have the highest-ranked defensive tackle this low on the list. However, it was a down year for most of the top defensive tackles in the league. That wasn’t the case for Williams, who elevated his game in his first season in New England (3.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss) and proved that his dominant 2024 playoff run in Philadelphia wasn’t a fluke. Williams earned his four-year, $104 million contract and added toughness to Mike Vrabel’s team, especially during the postseason.

48. Brian Burns, edge, Giants

Burns has been a bright spot during his first two seasons in New York, which has included plenty of losing. As a unit, the Giants’ defensive front hasn’t played up to expectations, but Burns did his part with a career-high 16.5 sacks this season. Individually, Burns has earned the five-year, $141 million contract he got from the Giants after the trade with the Panthers, but the new coaching staff needs to figure out how to unlock this talented front.

47. Chris Lindstrom, G, Falcons

There’s a strong case to be made for Lindstrom being the best guard in the league. He’s efficient in the running game and a rugged pass protector, which has helped him become a second-team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons. Not only is he the best at his position, but someone on our MMQB staff gave him a vote as a top-20 player.

46. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Daniels went from having one of the best rookie seasons ever for a quarterback to playing only in seven games in Year 2 due to injuries. The Commanders will need to find ways to keep him healthy because they have no chance of competing without him. He’s an accurate passer who’s not afraid to push the ball downfield and gives defenses fits with his elite mobility. Most importantly, he showed during his memorable rookie season that he can elevate his teammates.

45. Nick Bosa, edge, 49ers

It’s not a given that Bosa will be at full strength next year after sustaining a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. But Bosa had a similar knee injury in 2020 that forced him to play only two games, after which he returned the following season to generate 15.5 sacks. Obviously, he’s older and heading into his age-29 season, but he’s still a relentless pass rusher when healthy.

44. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Lawrence continued to struggle with consistency in his fifth season, but he had an impressive second half and guided the Jaguars to an AFC South title. There’s something special brewing with Lawrence and first-year coach Liam Coen, who helped unlock the vast skill set of the 2021 No. 1 pick. Lawrence completed 60.9% of his passes for 4,007 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

43. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jaguars

This is my biggest gamble of the top 100 list. Hunter failed to make an impact as a wide receiver (28 catches, 298 yards, TD) and had his rookie season cut short due to a non-contact knee injury in October. He has a long recovery, and the Jaguars could play it safe with the 2025 No. 2 pick. But I’m O.K. with betting this high on Hunter because he showed he can hold his own as a starting cornerback and was starting to figure it out on the offensive side. In his final game, Hunter had eight catches for 101 yards and one touchdown vs. the Rams in Week 7.

42. Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles

There’s a chance Johnson retires after playing only 10 games in his 13th season. It’s not a coincidence that the Eagles’ offense struggled without him in the lineup during the final two months of the season. He will turn 36 in May, but he might still have plenty to offer if he decides to continue his Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

41. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

Linderbaum will likely break the bank once free agency opens in March. If the Ravens let him walk, it’s not because they’re not high on him as a player. Linderbaum is a top-three player at his position, but the Ravens don’t have much cap space flexibility and will have a new coaching staff in 2026. He has started 66 games since being drafted in the first round in 2022.

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori recorded 81 total tackles in his rookie season. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

40. Nick Emmanwori, S, Seahawks

The future is bright for the versatile safety whose game resembles what Kyle Hamilton does for Baltimore. Emmanwori, a 2025 second-round pick, has a nose for the ball in the running game and has high-level instincts to break up passes. Mike Macdonald’s chess piece recorded 81 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and one interception.

39. T.J. Watt, edge, Steelers

With a new coach in Pittsburgh, there’s a chance the team puts the star edge rusher on the trading block, which would likely draw at least one first-round pick. Even in a down season, it’s not difficult to see that Watt is still capable of wrecking games at age 31. He had seven sacks, 19 QB hits and two interceptions in 14 games this season. For his career, Watt has 115 sacks.

38. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Injuries ravaged the 49ers, but they remained competitive throughout the season because of McCaffrey’s elite versatility. He put aside his injury-riddled 2024 season, playing in every game and producing 2,126 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns (1,202 rushing yards, 924 receiving yards). He showed no signs of regressing in his ninth NFL season.

37. Cooper DeJean, CB, Eagles

In only his second season, DeJean established himself as the best slot cornerback in the league, earning first-team All-Pro honors. But his ability to play safety and outside cornerback has allowed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to open up his playbook. The 2024 second-round pick recorded 93 total tackles, 16 passes defensed and two interceptions.

36. Nik Bonitto, edge, Broncos

Bonitto showed his breakout 2024 season was no fluke and earned the four-year, $106 million contract extension that he signed in September. He was more disruptive this season with a career-high 14 sacks, 28 QB hits and two forced fumbles. Bonitto, a 2022 second-round pick, was a difference maker for Denver in the playoffs.

35. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Patriots

It’s not an exaggeration to call Gonzalez a shutdown corner. He was desperately missed when he was sidelined for the first three games of the season, but he quickly helped the Patriots emerge as one of the best defenses in the league during Vrabel’s first season as coach. With Gonzalez, a 2023 first-round pick, shutting down No. 1 wide receivers every week, that allowed Vrabel to call aggressive plays on the field.

34. Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

I might get called a Herbert apologist for ranking him this high. But his 0–3 playoff record isn’t enough for me to overlook his enticing skill set. He’s heading down the path of Matthew Stafford, who had all the talent in the world, but needed to be traded by the Lions to start winning with the Rams. The Chargers don’t want to replicate that situation and will do everything they can to help Herbert in the offseason (they recently hired Mike McDaniel as OC). Herbert completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,727 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

33. Jordan Mailata, OT, Eagles

Strangley, Mailata doesn’t have more individual accolades, but don’t let that fool you. He’s one of the best tackles in the game. He’s never made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro once last year. But his presence has allowed the Eagles to produce the best offensive line in the past five years, and they’ve won plenty, including a Super Bowl title in 2024.

32. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Texans

Stingley has come a long way since his rocky first two seasons in the league. The 2022 No. 3 pick has played at an elite level the past two seasons and is viewed as a valuable cornerstone piece on the best defense in football. Stingley’s athleticism sets him apart from most cornerbacks, generating at least four interceptions the past three seasons. The two-time first-team All-Pro signed a three-year, $90 million contract extension in March.

31. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

St. Brown’s versatility and competitiveness helped turn the Lions’ offense into one of the best units in the league. He excels on money downs thanks to his elite route running and reliable hands. He has a four-year streak of at least 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards. Not many wide receivers have been as productive since the USC product entered the league as a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Bills running back James Cook III rushed for a career-high 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

30. James Cook III, RB, Bills

It was tough for the Bills to gauge Cook’s market because he’s not as established as Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, but there’s no denying that he’s been one of the more productive running backs since entering the league in 2022. Buffalo’s decision to re-sign Cook to a four-year, $48 million contract extension in August quickly paid off with a rushing title. He rushed for a career-high 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns.

29. Fred Warner, LB, 49ers

Warner had a chance to return for the divisional matchup against the Seahawks, which tells you he should be cleared from his ankle injury well before training camp. Warner was playing out of his mind before the injury in October, guiding an inexperienced defense that lost Bosa early in the season. He’s the heart and soul of the 49ers and remains an elite defensive playmaker.

28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Surprisingly, Taylor didn’t win the rushing title with how dominant he was in the first 10 games of the season. He rushed for 1,585 yards and a league-high 18 touchdowns, which was the second time in his career that he’s had that many touchdowns on the ground. Taylor would have been higher on this list, but there’s uncertainty at quarterback, and his play suffered due to the Daniel Jones Achilles injury in his first year in Indianapolis.

27. Joe Alt, OT, Chargers

Alt has the potential to be the best tackle in the game, and it really doesn’t matter whether he lines up on the right or left side. The Chargers’ offense regressed after he sustained a season-ending ankle injury in November. He made an impact despite playing without offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who was lost for the season in training camp.

26. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Bowers, the 2024 first-round pick, is another star player who should be ranked higher, but he’s being held back due to the poor surroundings he has in Las Vegas. Perhaps Bowers can top what he did in his rookie season (112 catches, 1,194 yards, five TDs) with the possible arrival of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the frontrunner to be the top pick in April’s draft. Still, it’s hard to trust the Raiders to get anything right. Bowers played only 12 games in 2025 and was never the same after a Week 1 knee injury.

25. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Eagles

Soon, Mitchell will be regarded in the top tier of cornerbacks, where Denver’s Patrick Surtain II resides. Maybe it’s risky to rank him ahead of Stingley and Gonzalez, but all he’s done the past two seasons is shut down No. 1 wide receivers. There are reasons why quarterbacks don’t test him—he hasn’t recorded an interception in the regular season. But the 2024 first-round pick showed off his ball-hawk skills in the playoffs with two interceptions vs. San Francisco. Mitchel was named a first-team All-Pro this season.

24. Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Lions

It didn’t take Hutchinson long to regain his top form after sustaining a significant leg injury in the middle of the 2024 season. Hutchinson is a relentless pass rusher, but it makes you wonder how much better he could be with another talented defender on the opposite side. However, Hutchinson has done just fine with what he’s had on Detroit’s front, recording a career-high 14.5 sacks, 35 QB hits, four forced fumbles and one interception in 2025.

23. Trent Williams, OT, 49ers

With Williams, 37, still playing at an elite level, the 49ers managed to produce a high-scoring offense despite all the shuffling caused by injuries this season. Williams is the ultimate bodyguard for Brock Purdy and the perfect piece for what coach Kyle Shanahan aims to accomplish on the field. He’s made five All-Pro teams in his career, but he probably should have made a lot more in his illustrious 15 years.

22. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

It must be a nightmare for cornerbacks to keep tabs on Lamb, who can make plays from the inside or on the perimeter. In his career, Lamb has averaged 13.0 yards per reception, thanks to his strong downfield connection with Dak Prescott. The star receiver dealt with injuries in 2025, but still recorded 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. In the three seasons before that, Lamb had at least 100 catches and 1,100 yards.

21. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

This projection was supposed to be one of my riskiest jumps from our top 100 list. But now it seems predictable because of how sensational Williams was in the two playoff games against the Packers and Rams. Now, it’s not a given that Williams will reach superstar status in Year 3 and make the same leap as Drake Maye this season and Daniels as a rookie, because accuracy remains an issue for Williams. Still, no one can make the jaw-dropping throws he’s capable of, and it bodes well that he can deliver in the clutch. Williams completed 58.1% of his passes for 3,942 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his second season.

20. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers (Points from votes: 28)

Wirfs has been a first-team All-Pro from both tackle spots. He started his career on the right side, helping Tom Brady win a Super Bowl in 2020 before making the switch to protect Baker Mayfield’s blindside. There’s no argument here when referring to Wirfs as the best left tackle in the game, ahead of Trent Williams. He’s special and will likely remain so for many years to come.

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride had 126 catches, 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

19. Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals (30)

McBride has developed into the best tight end in the league because of how dangerous he is in the passing game. What he has done the past two seasons is reminiscent of a prime Kelce, you know, without Patrick Mahomes. McBride made an impact even during a stagnant 2024 season with Kyler Murray when he couldn’t figure out how to use him in the red zone. But McBride took off this year once the Cardinals turned to Jacoby Brissett, who was not afraid to force feed the first-team All-Pro with 126 catches, 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.

18. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots (37)

Maye made the leap in Year 2 because of his excellent poise and accuracy, which showed up in crucial moments. The 2024 No. 3 pick rarely gets rattled and often keeps his eyes downfield, which led to many explosive plays to Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte and other pass catchers who aren’t considered stars in their prime. Maye did, however, struggle in the playoffs, but he found ways to make plays against stout defenses, including the Texans and Chargers. Overall, it was a sensational 2025 for the MVP candidate with 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a league-high 72% completion rate. And now he'll play in his first Super Bowl after leading New England over Denver in the AFC championship.

17. Micah Parsons, edge, Packers (38)

Parsons’s season-ending knee injury in December presented a challenging dilemma for our MMQB staff voting for the top 20 players. I’ll reveal that I didn’t have Parsons on my ballot because it’s not a given that he makes it back in time for the start of the 2026 regular season and might need some time to be at top form. But many of my colleagues disagreed, and I certainly have no problem with that. Parsons quickly established himself as an elite edge rusher with the Cowboys and took the Packers’ defense to the next level after the summer blockbuster trade. He finished with 12.5 sacks, 26 QB hits and two forced fumbles in 14 games with the Packers.

16. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens (43)

Jackson had a rough 2025, which helps explain this low ranking for the two-time MVP. It’s also fair to wonder whether this is the beginning of a decline for a 29-year-old quarterback who relies heavily on his athleticism. The Ravens’ offense struggled to operate with Jackson not showing a willingness to run after a hamstring injury early in the season. In 13 games, Jackson completed 63.6% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a single-season career low of 349 rushing yards.

15. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams (48)

I might be in the minority when saying that Stafford’s age isn’t a problem. It’s become somewhat of an offseason tradition to figure out when the Rams are going to move on from the 37-year-old quarterback, but it might be foolish to do it after a career year that could end with his first MVP award. Perhaps the Rams draft a young quarterback and have him wait behind Stafford for a few more years. Until I see some regression, Stafford is a top-five quarterback in my book. He completed 65% of his passes for a league-high 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns, and had only eight interceptions.

14. Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (51)

Our MMQB voters didn’t seem too concerned about the Vikings’ quarterback issues after J.J. McCarthy struggled with durability and improvement. Still, it’s difficult to not view Jefferson as a top-20 player because of his elite skill set. Even in a down season, Jefferson produced his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season. Expect the Vikings to correct their mistakes and make the obvious decision to give Jefferson the ball more in 2026.

13. Kyle Hamilton, S, Ravens (52)

The safety position often gets overlooked, but Hamilton can also play cornerback and rush the passer with how much he contributes on the field for Baltimore. He’s the ultimate Swiss-Army knife who can defend star receivers downfield and make punishing hits downhill against top running backs. There are reasons why defensive coordinators have aggressively searched for the next Kyle Hamilton in recent drafts. The two-time first-team All-Pro had 105 total tackles, seven for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles in 2025.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a league-leading 1,793 yards in 2025. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

12. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks (53)

If there was an award for breakout player of the year, JSN would have won it in back-to-back seasons with how much he’s improved from year to year. Last year, Smith-Njigba brushed off a quiet rookie season by flourishing as a slot receiver and a chain mover for Geno Smith. But the Ohio State product took his game to another level in 2025 after the team traded Smith and DK Metcalf, making him the No. 1 option. Smith-Njigba made plays all over the field in his first season with Sam Darnold, recording a whopping 1,793 yards, 119 receptions and 10 touchdowns and was named a first-team All-Pro. In Sunday's AFC championship, he dominated with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown to help propel Seattle to Super Bowl LX.

11. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos (59)

The smooth coverage man has been the best at his position for quite some time now. He’s a two-time first-team All-Pro and won Defensive Player of the Year last year. His presence has given defensive coordinator Vance Joseph more flexibility, as he tends to call aggressive plays for his front. There was a time when rumors swirled about the Broncos possibly trading Surtain, as they were in the midst of a rebuild following the Russell Wilson debacle. But Denver made the right decision to build around Surtain and now has a top-three defense in the league.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated