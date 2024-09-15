Nole Gameday

Former FSU Star Carted Off Following Non-Contact Leg Injury

The New York Jets and former Florida State star went down with an injury on Sunday.

Kade Kimble

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) waits for play to resume during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) waits for play to resume during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Florida State standout defender Jermaine Johnson II has been emerging as a star for the New York Jets in recent years. On Sunday, though, as the Jets were taking on the Tennessee Titans, Johnson suffered a non-contact leg injury.

Following the injury, the Jets' star edge rusher was carted off the field.

It's a scary moment for the former Florida State star, as he wasn't dealing with any contact in the trenches or anything when he went down with an injury. The Pro Bowl edge rusher being carted off the field isn't a good sign.

READ MORE: CFB Analyst Jokes About FSU Football After Embarrassing Loss

The two teams were tied 17-17 in the third quarter in a hard-fought battle when the former Florida State star went down with an injury. The initial fear for Johnson is a potential Achilles injury, though it'll take time and scans to be certain of what he's dealing with.

Johnson tallied 10 career sacks through his first two NFL seasons and entered his third season as a pro with plenty of hype and expectation of growing into even more of a star. He's made 86 total tackles as a Jet, and his services will certainly be missed should he miss time with an injury.

READ MORE: Fans, Former Players React to Florida State's Disappointing Loss to Memphis

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season.

Follow NoleGameday on TwitterFacebookInstagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers

• Simulating FSU Football vs. Memphis in EA College Football 25

• ESPN's Paul Finebaum Praises FSU's Mike Norvell Despite 0-2 Start

• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles vs. Memphis Tigers

Published
Kade Kimble

KADE KIMBLE

Kade has been covering a wide variety of teams ranging from the NFL to the NBA and college athletics since joining Sports Illustrated's FanNation in 2022.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros