Former FSU Star Carted Off Following Non-Contact Leg Injury
Former Florida State standout defender Jermaine Johnson II has been emerging as a star for the New York Jets in recent years. On Sunday, though, as the Jets were taking on the Tennessee Titans, Johnson suffered a non-contact leg injury.
Following the injury, the Jets' star edge rusher was carted off the field.
It's a scary moment for the former Florida State star, as he wasn't dealing with any contact in the trenches or anything when he went down with an injury. The Pro Bowl edge rusher being carted off the field isn't a good sign.
The two teams were tied 17-17 in the third quarter in a hard-fought battle when the former Florida State star went down with an injury. The initial fear for Johnson is a potential Achilles injury, though it'll take time and scans to be certain of what he's dealing with.
Johnson tallied 10 career sacks through his first two NFL seasons and entered his third season as a pro with plenty of hype and expectation of growing into even more of a star. He's made 86 total tackles as a Jet, and his services will certainly be missed should he miss time with an injury.
