CFB Analyst Jokes About FSU Football After Embarrassing Loss
Tough times are falling down on Tallahassee and Mike Norvell's Florida State squad. They've fallen to 0-3 for the third time in program history, and the second time under Norvell's leadership. Since Norvell and the Seminoles started with four straight losses in 2021, they've been on an upward trajectory.
That upward trajectory led to a 12-0 regular season in 2023, followed by an ACC Championship victory. They lost their bowl game 63-3 at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs after a playoff snub, and nothing has been the same since.
In the midst of Florida State's 20-12 loss to the Memphis Tigers -- Norvell's former program -- former ESPN analyst David Pollack took to X (formerly Twitter) to poke fun at the Seminoles.
"I am a postive person. Always try to be. I’m positive Florida State stinks," Pollack wrote.
The post came as Florida State trailed the Tigers 13-3 at halftime. They were able to finish the game with 12 points on the board, but the offense in Tallahassee is absolutely putrid. They're simply not good. They whiffed on talent evaluations and mishandled their large NIL fund to put together a roster that simply isn't good.
Pollack and the rest of the college football world are going to be making jokes regarding the Seminoles, and, frankly, it's quite deserved. Florida State revived its program at the hands of Norvell, and now the world is seemingly falling.
Sure, some can claim this game also happened because Memphis is a good program. They're going to be in the running for the College Football Playoffs at the season's end by way of the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion. But Florida State was bordering an elite program a season ago.
This past week, some pundits and analysts have praised Norvell and instilled confidence in fans surrounding the program. Overall, a few small staff tweaks can help the program get going in the right direction again, but building off a 13-1 season in 2023, the Seminoles shouldn't have fallen this hard.
It's time for a youth movement in Tallahassee, as the program will be better off investing in young talents at this point. Build for the future and retain success on the recruiting trail to become a consistent program moving forward.
